Two dead after two separate Racine crashes Wednesday night
Two dead after two separate Racine crashes Wednesday night

Two people have died following two separate car crashes on Wednesday night in Racine. 

  • At 9:14 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and 10th Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The accident involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
  • At 10:47 p.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of Osborne Boulevard in reference to another single vehicle accident. Officers discovered a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The operator was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The identities of the victims are being withheld at this time.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about these incidents. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

