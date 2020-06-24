Two-day COVID-19 drive-thru testing coming to Burlington

BURLINGTON — The Central Racine County Health Department and the Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a two-day COVID-19 testing site in Burlington from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 1 at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
The goal of the site is to help meet testing goals in Racine County as well as in surrounding counties and health department jurisdictions.
Wisconsin residents or people who work in Wisconsin can come to the free, drive-thru clinic.
Residents should enter from the driveway north of the high school, from McCanna Parkway.
Community testing requirements, info
No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru clinic. The community test site will have the capacity to conduct 400 nasal swab tests each day. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing and manage the specimen samples. Testing is available for those ages 5 and older but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the testing. Residents should expect some lines and wait times.
“Testing of residents, regardless of symptoms, helps reduce further spread of COVID-19 and is a key priority for understanding and preventing the spread of disease in Racine County,” said Central Racine County Health Officer Margaret Gesner. “These surge clinics are temporary mechanisms for testing while we and our community partners continue to work toward creating more permanent testing solutions.”
