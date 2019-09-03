{{featured_button_text}}
Crash by Red Apple

Racine County Sheriff's deputies responded on Tuesday to the are near Red Apple School after a school bus reportedly sideswiped a van parked near the school, 914 St. Patrick St. Here deputies inspect the vehicle's damage. 

 STEPHANIE JONES stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Two crashes were reported near Red Apple Elementary School, 914 St. Patrick St., on Tuesday morning — the first day of school for Racine Unified students and many students throughout the state.

One crash involved a bus that sideswiped a parked van outside the school. The other involved a car that parked in front of a resident’s driveway on St. Patrick Street in front of the school. The driver that was parked in front of the driveway reportedly backed out and hit a car that parked alongside it.

Racine County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of both crashes at the assistance of the Racine Police Department. No children were reported injured.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

On its Facebook page, The Village of Caledonia Police Department reminded motorists to stop when a school buses' lights are flashing and/or when its stop sign is extended.

On a two-lane road, traffic headed in both directions is required to stop. On a multi-lane road that is paved all the way across, traffic headed in both directions is also required to stop. Only on a divided highway, with a dirt, grass or barrier median is traffic headed in the opposite direction of the bus allowed to continue forward, using caution. Vehicles on a divided highway traveling behind a bus and in the same direction as a stopped bus must stop.

Caledonia Police also reminded the public that the fine for failure to stop for a school bus is $250 and comes with a four point assessment on a driver's license. 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments