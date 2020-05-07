Two COVID-19 cases temporarily shutter Racine InSinkErator plant

RACINE — Officials with Ferguson, Mo.-based Emerson Electric announced late Thursday afternoon that the company will be temporarily suspending operations at its Racine InSinkErator manufacturing plant, 4700 21st St., until Monday. The move, prompted by two employee COVID-19 infections, affects about 650 employees at the facility.

“The safety and health of our employees is Emerson’s top priority,” said Emerson spokesman Dave Baldridge in a 5 p.m. statement to The Journal Times. “We have had two confirmed coronavirus cases this week at our 21st Street facility in Racine, Wisconsin. Out of an abundance of caution, the InSinkErator facility was temporarily closed Thursday afternoon, May 7, for cleaning and sanitizing the entire plant by a professional cleaning service. The plant is expected to reopen Monday morning, May 11. All employees will receive pay based on their regularly scheduled hours.”