Two COVID-19 cases reported among St. Cat's students, close contacts to quarantine
COVID-19

Two COVID-19 cases reported among St. Cat's students, close contacts to quarantine

RACINE — Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among students at St. Catherine’s High School, and those students as well as students who came into close contact with them are being told to quarantine.

The second positive case was someone who came in close contact with the student who initially tested positive, according to Kimberly Gardner, spokeswoman for Siena Catholic Schools, which runs St. Cat’s.

Siena, along with the City of Racine Health Department, is informing all close contacts of the students who tested positive, including those who must self-isolate.

Siena has informed staff and families of the positive cases and mitigation steps it is taking in response.

Each Siena school already has a mandatory nightly cleaning by custodial staff, but following the positive cases at St. Cat’s, it hired an outside company to sanitize the entire high school campus using an electrostatic sprayer.

In its letter to parents on Friday, Siena reminded them that students should self-screen before school each day and should stay home if they have any possible symptoms of COVID-19.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

