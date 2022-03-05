Two cornerstones of West Racine, Bendt Bendtsen and Jim Spangenberg, die within a week of each other

RACINE — Two of the cornerstone members of the West Racine business community died last month.

Bendt Bendtsen Jr., a third-generation owner of Bendtsen’s Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., from 1993-2016, but also counted seven holes in one while golfing among his proudest achievements; he had been a member of Racine Country Club.

Jim Spangenberg was a City of Racine alderman from 2001-11, City Council president and a 2009 mayoral candidate. He was a former youth sports coach; chairman of the city Redevelopment Authority; an accomplished trumpeter who had been a member of the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps championship units in the 1960s; and longtime co-owner of the recently closed Johnson’s Home Furnishings, 3219 Washington Ave.

Both men were beloved fathers and grandfathers.

Bendtsen died Feb. 13. He was 66.

Spangenberg died Feb. 19. He was 73.

Goodbye to a public servant

Spangenberg was an old-school kind of local elected official, the kind of guy whose door was always open to take community concerns and complaints.

“He was good like that,” said Don Hutchinson, co-owner of Larsen's Bakery, located just a few doors down from Johnson’s Furnishings. “I saw him as a vital part of West Racine.”

“He was always constructive. He was always looking for a way to get something done to benefit the city,” said Brian O’Connell, who had worked alongside Spangenberg on Racine's RDA when O'Connell was director of city development. “He was always in good humor. It was rare you would hit him with something where he’d see the dark side of it. He was always positive … He didn’t let temporary setbacks nest and become anything to dissuade him from trying to move forward with improvements to the city and the area. He was so, so positive. We need more people like that.”

“He was always gung-ho about making Racine just a great place,” added Don Ricchio, a local artist who was a longtime neighbor of Spangenberg’s. “He was like the neighborhood’s ear.”

For some couples, work is an escape from their other half. For the Spangenbergs, it was both business and family time. For more than 32 years of their 50-year marriage, Beth and Jim Spangenberg co-owned Johnson's Home Furnishings, which had been founded in 1940. It closed for good in recent months, as Jim’s health declined.

“We did everything together. We golfed together. Best partner a girl could have,” Beth said of her late husband. “If he hadn’t gotten sick, we never would have closed (the store).”

In 2015, he started showing symptoms of what at first they thought was Parkinson's disease, Beth said. But he ended up being diagnosed with multiple symptom atrophy, a rare brain disorder that causes the body to progressively lose control of its functions.

