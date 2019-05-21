CALEDONIA — The Village Board has postponed a vote on special assessments tied to a business park that would cost about a dozen residents of Four Mile Road between $31,000 and $156,000 each for sewer and water connections. Several of those residents raised concerns and chastised village leaders during a discussion regarding the proposed assessments at a May 6 public hearing.
Village President Jim Dobbs and Trustee Kevin Wanggaard were unable to attend Monday’s meeting, which had been the date originally planned for the vote on the special assessments. The vote is now scheduled to take place at the board’s meeting at 7 p.m. on June 3.
The Four Mile Road homeowners were informed of the change via mail. It also gives them a longer opportunity to prepare for the discussion; several of them felt the process seemed rushed from the start.
Erie Street plans
Also on June 3, the Village Board is expected to vote a revised plan regarding prospective development surrounding the blighted former Western Publishing and Olympia Brown School buildings on Erie Street.
Many who lived nearby were up in arms about a portion of a development plan, which initially called for market-rate apartment housing in one area. Neighboring residents content apartments don’t fit well with the current largely single-family layout and nature of the lakeside neighborhood.
At a May 6 meeting, Wanggaard motioned to have the plan — which would create the village’s fourth tax-increment financing district — revised to replace the apartment proposal with condominiums or single-family homes. That revised plan is scheduled to go before the Village Board on June 3, after an opportunity for public comment on May 28.
With the Four Mile Road vote taken off the agenda and two elected officials absent, Monday’s Village Board meeting was largely uneventful. No new business was presented and no new ordinances or resolutions were considered. The meeting took all of 6 minutes. Village Administrator Tom Christensen joked that it was the shortest meeting he had ever attended.
