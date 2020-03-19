Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in City of Racine

RACINE — The City of Racine Public Health Department announced Thursday that the first two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the City of Racine. The residents were likely exposed in Wisconsin through community interactions.

“Our team at the City of Racine is working tirelessly to get ahead of the COVID-19 crisis and protect the health and safety of our residents,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason. “We will continue to work with state and federal health officials and our local partners and take the necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The City of Racine Public Health Department is actively investigating the circumstances and close contacts of the two individuals in Racine.

“We want to determine exposure routes and identify contacts who will need to be notified, quarantined, and monitored for symptoms of COVID-19,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine.“It is important to note that these individuals are not linked with any school, childcare, or long-term care facility.”

CoRPHD will be monitoring the contacts for the development of fever and respiratory symptoms in accordance with DHS and CDC guidance. CoRPHD will not be releasing any further information about the residents.

Those experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are requested to call their health care provider for guidance. Racine County health departments do not have tests or testing capacity.

