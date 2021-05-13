Two buildings, with an estimated $48M in value, to be built near Foxconn by 2027

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two industrial buildings are to be built in the same tax increment district as Foxconn in Mount Pleasant, the village announced this week.
Ashley Capital, a New York-based, privately held real estate investment company with an office in Chicago, is the contract buyer of about 48.5 acres of land in the northern area of TID No. 5.
The two buildings will have a minimum valuation of $48 million. Each building will be approximately 390,318 square feet.
The land is north of the Canadian Pacific Railway property, east of International Drive, south of a future, extended Enterprise Way and west of Sturtevant, according to an email from Ashley Capital sent to the village.
In the same email, Ashley Capital requested permission to build a 36-foot wide north-south access road straddling the municipal boundary line between Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant. The road will be connected to the existing South Access Drive in Enterprise Business Park in Sturtevant.
“Our plan for the 48.5-acre site is to improve it with two speculative industrial buildings and the extension of Enterprise Way,” the email said. “Enterprise Way and the 80-foot right of way it requires will be dedicated to the Village of Mount Pleasant once the road is completed.”
According to the proposed schedule by Ashley Capital, acquisition took place in May. Municipal sewer construction started in March and is slated to finish by September of this year.
Phase I construction is to begin April 2022 and end March 2023. Phase II construction is to begin April 2025 and end March 2026. The schedule is slated to end by September 2027.
“We are pleased to welcome Ashley Capital to the Village of Mount Pleasant,” Mount Pleasant President Dave DeGroot said in a statement. “The Village will support the continued development of the North Area through construction of Enterprise Way Extension.”
Claude Lois, project director for TID 5, said the project is coming a lot sooner than he expected, but the village is glad to work with Ashley Capital. He is predicting the buildings will become warehouses.
“This is in (Ashley Capital’s) wheelhouse, to make warehouses to lease out to people,” Lois said. He said that Ashley Capital has three warehouses in Sturtevant, including one leased by Amazon; the two new buildings are to be built to the north of the Amazon facility.
Though Foxconn is a “significant distance” from the buildings, Lois said, it is possible that the company may lease some of Ashley Capital’s warehouses.
1 of 2
An artist's rendering shows, at left, the location of two industrial buildings to be built in the same tax increment district as Foxconn in Mount Pleasant. The buildings are scheduled to be completed by September 2027.