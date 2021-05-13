Two buildings, with an estimated $48M in value, to be built near Foxconn by 2027

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the proposed schedule by Ashley Capital, acquisition took place in May. Municipal sewer construction started in March and is slated to finish by September of this year.

Phase I construction is to begin April 2022 and end March 2023. Phase II construction is to begin April 2025 and end March 2026. The schedule is slated to end by September 2027.

“We are pleased to welcome Ashley Capital to the Village of Mount Pleasant,” Mount Pleasant President Dave DeGroot said in a statement. “The Village will support the continued development of the North Area through construction of Enterprise Way Extension.”

Claude Lois, project director for TID 5, said the project is coming a lot sooner than he expected, but the village is glad to work with Ashley Capital. He is predicting the buildings will become warehouses.

“This is in (Ashley Capital’s) wheelhouse, to make warehouses to lease out to people,” Lois said. He said that Ashley Capital has three warehouses in Sturtevant, including one leased by Amazon; the two new buildings are to be built to the north of the Amazon facility.

Though Foxconn is a “significant distance” from the buildings, Lois said, it is possible that the company may lease some of Ashley Capital’s warehouses.

