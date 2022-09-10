 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two buildings approved for new business park in I-94 corridor in northern Racine County

Site grading

Site grading has begun along Northwestern Avenue, south of 13501 Northwestern Ave., in what is to be named Caledonia Corporate Park.

 Rachel Kubik

CALEDONIA — The first two buildings have been approved for a new business park popping up at the southeast corner of where Interstate 94 passes over Highway K (Northwestern Avenue), just across the street from DeBack Farms Business Park.

These buildings were approved with two 7-0 votes at the Caledonia Village Board meeting Tuesday, via two resolutions relating to site, building and operations plans for 141,535 square-foot and 233,249 square-foot industrial buildings.

Building 1 map

Pictured is a map of building no. 1, the ±141,535 square-foot industrial building coming to what is to be named Caledonia Corporate Park.
Building 2 map

Pictured is a map of building no. 2, the ±233,249 square-foot industrial building coming to what is to be named Caledonia Corporate Park.

The buildings are to be located on Northwestern Avenue, south of 13501 Northwestern Ave. in what is to be named Caledonia Corporate Park.

In May, the village entered a development agreement with Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group/Towne Realty, Inc., operating locally as “TI Investors of Caledonia, LLC,” for two parcels of land totaling 92.8 acres in Caledonia’s Tax Incremental District No. 4.

For a capital investment of approximately $95 million, Zilber intends to add an industrial distribution facility on multiple parcels and is to sell or lease the parcels. The space is to accommodate 4-5 buildings.

Building 1

Pictured is a rendering of building No. 1, the 141,535 square-foot industrial building planned for what is to be named Caledonia Corporate Park.
Building 2 rendering

Pictured is a rendering of building No. 2, the 233,249 square-foot industrial building planned for what is to be named Caledonia Corporate Park.

The Village Board also approved a certified survey map in a separate resolution that divided the two lots purchased into three lots that are to have two industrial buildings.

The remaining lot, Lot 1, will likely be subdivided later, following the completion of the first two buildings, Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner said. Zilber’s vision of the park is still to have four buildings, but the site layout may change if the market changes and there is no longer a need for a 1-million-square-foot facility as originally planned.

The Caledonia Plan Commission had previously recommended approval of the building plans.

The plans are consistent with the 2035 Comprehensive Land Use Plan designation of Industrial/Business Park, village documents state.

Retention pond

Pictured is a retention pond on Northwestern Avenue, south of 13501 Northwestern Ave., in what is to be named Caledonia Corporate Park. Site grading has began.

Site grading has already began on the property.

Historic Wind Point home suddenly demolished

Historic Wind Point home suddenly demolished

The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was "a public safety concern," although the home had been part of a private conservation easement. Representatives from the easement holder, Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said they were not aware of the demolition of the home at 4021 Lighthouse Drive while the school official said all appropriate legal procedures were followed.

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

