You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two arrested from North Beach shooting
2 comments
breaking topical top story

Two arrested from North Beach shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting at North Beach

RACINE — Two people have been arrested with regards to the shooting that occurred at North Beach last week that left five people shot.

The Racine Police Department did not release any names. The department also did not respond as of Wednesday morning to questions of if the two arrested were juveniles and how they will be charged.

Three of the five who were shot were teens under 18, according to Racine Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby. The adult victims were 18 and 20 years old.

Police have not released the names of the victims. All five were initially transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. Four of the five victims have since been released from the hospital.

The fifth victim of the shooting is still in the hospital in critical condition. Racine Police Department investigators are actively pursuing more witnesses and people with involvement.

The shooting did not appear to have any correlation to the recent protests in the city, according to police.

2 comments
1
1
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Police called on black business owner in Parkside parking lot; 'I wish she knew me'
Local News

Police called on black business owner in Parkside parking lot; 'I wish she knew me'

  • 4 min to read

Gus Harris is a passionate, athletic black man with a foreign accent; he's also a husband, father, business owner and a pillar of the Kenosha community. But on May 17, there was a police officer approaching his vehicle. Harris was immediately nervous. He's heard too many stories and seen too many videos where these interactions end with an arrest, a fight or a death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News