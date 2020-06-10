Two arrested from North Beach shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Two people have been arrested with regards to the shooting that occurred at North Beach last week that left five people shot.

The Racine Police Department did not release any names. The department also did not respond as of Wednesday morning to questions of if the two arrested were juveniles and how they will be charged.

Three of the five who were shot were teens under 18, according to Racine Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby. The adult victims were 18 and 20 years old.

Police have not released the names of the victims. All five were initially transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. Four of the five victims have since been released from the hospital.

The fifth victim of the shooting is still in the hospital in critical condition. Racine Police Department investigators are actively pursuing more witnesses and people with involvement.

The shooting did not appear to have any correlation to the recent protests in the city, according to police.

