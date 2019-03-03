MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Racine residents were arrested Sunday after a man crashed a vehicle into a home while allegedly driving drunk, and a woman subsequently drove around a blockade at the scene and also was allegedly found to be under the influence.
At 2:35 a.m. Sunday, Mount Pleasant Police and the South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to the 4600 block of Spring Street after a vehicle crashed into a house, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release. Officers responded to the scene and checked for injuries.
The vehicle — a 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan — was traveling north on Ohio Street at high speeds and failed to stop at the stop sign at Spring Street. The Volkswagen did not attempt to slow down and became airborne, crashing into a curb and road sign, vaulting over the guardrail and crashing into the porch of a residence.
Upon investigation, officers concluded that the vehicle’s driver — Randy P. Strohkirch, 52, of Racine — was impaired. Strohkirch was given a field sobriety test, which police say he failed. He was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail.
Charges of operating while intoxicated (his alleged fourth offense), failure to stop at a stop sign, inattentive driving and open intoxicants have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
Second person charged
While officers were blocking traffic on Spring and Illinois streets as first responders worked at the crash scene, another vehicle drove in the opposite traffic lane, allegedly disregarding the squad cars and flares blocking the lane of traffic.
When officers spoke with the driver — Jessica L. Barker, 29, of Racine — police said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Barker also was given a field sobriety test, which police said she failed. She also was arrested.
Barker was processed and released to a responsible party. Charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. She also was given a municipal citation for possession of marijuana.
The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
“The Mount Pleasant Police Department would like to remind drivers not to drive impaired,” police said. “We have noticed an increase in drugged driving the past couple months.”
"We have noticed an increase in drugged driving the past couple months."
Great, you must be catching them. Good practice for the near future. Make the first DUI (under the influence of anything) a crime. Increase penalties. Enforce them. No more turning them over to a "responsible party." You're going to jail and see a judge in the morning. With a hangover. You; maybe the judge, too.
They should have made a state charge of the Marijuana possession as it is part of the DUI charge...now it is a municipal ordinance.....
"....the release stated. "We have noticed an increase in drugged driving the past couple months."
And if the capitol clown, one term lyin' phony tony and the stoners get their way with one term's marijuana plans, it's only going to get worse.
