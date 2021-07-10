Two apartment fires keep emergency crews busy in Racine

RACINE — Two apartment fires Friday night forced people out of their homes and caused structural damage, officials said.

No serious injuries were reported in either incident.

The first blaze was reported shortly after 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of Howe Street in an upper-level apartment that was unoccupied. Smoke detectors alerted people in a lower-level apartment, and they evacuated the building safely.

More than 20 firefighters worked to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

The American Red Cross was working with five people displaced by the fire.

Shortly before 11 p.m., firefighters were called out to another fire in an apartment building in the 2700 block of Mount Pleasant Street. Officials said occupants were evacuating the building as crews arrived.

Smoke detectors again alerted people to the fire, and some used fire extinguishers to keep the blaze from spreading.

The Racine Fire Department said one person was evaluated for shortness of breath because of fire extinguisher chemicals, but the person refused hospital transport.

Both fires remain under investigation.

