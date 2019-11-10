Two adults rescued from house fire; fire causes $90K in damage

RACINE — Two adult males were rescued from a house after its roof caught on fire.

On Saturday morning, the Racine Fire Department responded to a call about a roof on fire at a house on the 3500 block of 19th Street. Upon arrival, fire was determined to be coming from the north side roof vent.

The first-in fire crews were able to rescue two adult males from the residence. The fire, officials believe, originated in the ceiling above the doorway to the main bedroom where one person was sleeping.

There were no injuries reported from the incident and the Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents. We Energies cut the power to the home as a precaution.

