Two additional cases in Racine County; Statewide up 130 people to 1,351 total

RACINE COUNTY — Two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Racine County, one in the City of Racine and one outside the city. The county total, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, is 28 coronavirus cases, 12 of which are within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department and 16 elsewhere in the county.
The county has not released additional information on who tested positive or what municipality the 16 non-Racine residents reside in.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 16 deaths from COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, though some local health departments have reported higher numbers.
DHS's website as of 2 p.m. Tuesday reported 1,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, an increase of 130 from the 1,221 reported on Monday.
There were 17,375 negative tests as of Tuesday afternoon, DHS reported, meaning that about 7% of those tested for the virus are confirmed positive cases.
Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the reported totals are: 37 cases in Kenosha County; six in Walworth County; 101 in Waukesha County; and 674 in Milwaukee County. The only neighboring county to report deaths related to COVID-19 is Milwaukee, with six fatalities.
Although 1,351 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited. There could be as many as 10 actual cases for every single confirmed positive case, according to Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's leading top infectious disease expert.
'Voluntary isolation facilities' set up
The state is expected to open its first two "voluntary isolation facilities" for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The facilities will be located at a Super 8 hotel across Howell Avenue from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Lowell Center.
“As the state’s response to COVID-19 continues, we want to make sure those who need a safe place to stay have one available to them,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
Evers continued by saying the facilities will "provide a valuable resource for those who have mild symptoms of COVID-19" while also leaving room for those with more severe cases in hospitals and keeping people who do (or might have) COVID-19 from spreading it to others.
A notice from the governor's office explained that "These facilities are for symptomatic individuals suspected to be infected with COVID-19 or who have a confirmed case of COVID-19."
It is not possible for someone to choose to stay at either facility without the referral of a medical provider or public health official.
The expected lengths of time people will stay at either facility will either be 14 days, or for 72 hours after symptoms dissipate. The individual will be permitted to leave if they so choose.
Wellness checks will be performed every four hours during the day, and only if needed during the night.
Evers said this is another example of public-private partnerships occurring across the state amid the coronavirus crisis.
Other facilities
The state is also planning to open field hospitals as necessary in anticipation of a surge of COVID-19 patients.
“We are headed into the worst of this, folks," Evers said on a conference call Monday. “I’m sure many of us would like to wake up from this nightmare tomorrow morning and say it never happened. But the responsible thing is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
Andrea Palm, secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said the true effects that the stay-at-home order has had on the spread of the disease won't be seen until next week at the earliest.
“We really do believe it’s another 10-plus days before were going to see evidence of a flattening off of the new daily cases," she said.
Election update
Meanwhile, election officials moved ahead with preparations for next week's state and local elections and presidential primary.
Monday was the deadline for voters to register to vote online before they can request an absentee ballot. Thursday was the deadline to request an absentee ballot. As of Monday morning, more than 848,000 absentee ballots had been sent to voters and nearly 252,000 had been returned, crushing previous record highs for a spring election.
In addition to the presidential primary, the election will feature a state Supreme Court race, the Racine Unified referendum and a host of municipal and school board races.
Much of the focus in coming days will be on federal court, where three lawsuits pertaining to the election were consolidated into one over the weekend. The state and national Democratic parties are seeking to expand absentee voting; groups that work to mobilize voters want to delay the election; and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and others want to allow people to be able to vote absentee without a witness.
Evers and Republican lawmakers have been united in proceeding with the election on April 7, despite concerns from local election officials about a drop-off in poll workers, many of whom are in the high risk category for catching COVID-19.
Racine County updates
The Racine County Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting via teleconference at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, to discuss extending the county’s emergency declaration and COVID-19 updates. The meeting is open to the public.
An agenda can be found at the Racine County website. To join the meeting, dial (414) 455-2762 and enter passcode 858-648-9977.
And the Racine County Economic Development Corp. is now accepting applications for the RCEDC Small Business Relief Loan. The purpose of this program is to assist businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. Learn more and apply at: rcedc.org/news/rcedc-small-business-relief-loan.
County officials are also spreading awareness of a COVID-19 impact some people may not have thought of: overloaded septic systems. With more people staying at home, preparing food and washing dishes, washing clothes, linens and towels more often, could put additional strain on the septic system. Tips on septic system use during COVID-19 can be found at: septicsitter.com/covid-19-crisis-and-septic-system-impacts/
