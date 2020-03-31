Two additional cases in Racine County; Statewide up 130 people to 1,351 total

Wellness checks will be performed every four hours during the day, and only if needed during the night.

Evers said this is another example of public-private partnerships occurring across the state amid the coronavirus crisis.

Other facilities

The state is also planning to open field hospitals as necessary in anticipation of a surge of COVID-19 patients.

“We are headed into the worst of this, folks," Evers said on a conference call Monday. “I’m sure many of us would like to wake up from this nightmare tomorrow morning and say it never happened. But the responsible thing is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Andrea Palm, secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said the true effects that the stay-at-home order has had on the spread of the disease won't be seen until next week at the earliest.

“We really do believe it’s another 10-plus days before were going to see evidence of a flattening off of the new daily cases," she said.

Election update

Meanwhile, election officials moved ahead with preparations for next week's state and local elections and presidential primary.