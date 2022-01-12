Twin monkeys born at Racine Zoo...again

RACINE — Once again, twin emperor tamarin infants have been born to Amelie and Pitino at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Amelie, the mother, was herself born at the Racine Zoo, and these offspring represent the pair’s fifth and sixth offspring in the past three years. The babies, born on Dec. 22, are doing fantastically, according to a Racine Zoo press release.

The Racine Zoo is one of three zoos currently breeding emperor tamarins, and these offspring also mark the 13th and 14th offspring born at the zoo since breeding efforts took off in the 2010s. This success, among others, has led the Racine Zoo’s primary primate specialist, Crystal Champeau, to be a part of the new world monkey Taxon Advisory Group, and serve as a resource to tamarin keepers across the country.

Recently, Amelie’s father, Marquis, and brothers, Jacques and Pierre, moved to the Phoenix Zoo in Arizona to a new home, because in the wild males would disperse. This made plenty of room in their home for the new little ones.

Raising tamarins is a family affair, especially with twins, and you can often find the babies riding on their mother or father’s backs as they jump through the branches of their home. The older siblings, Vinny, Valentino, Debby Lou, and Mattessich, also are taking part in rearing the offspring and participating in their care while gaining valuable parenting experience themselves.

“We are so excited to welcome yet another generation of tamarins,” said Aszya Summers, curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education at the Racine Zoo. “We are proud to be a part of the emperor tamarin Species Survival Plan, and our ability to continue to contribute to the sustainability of this species.”

You can visit all eight tamarins on exhibit at the Vanishing Kingdom building at the Racine Zoo. Incredibly curious primates, they want to visit with you, too. As the babies grow, they will start to venture off their family members’ backs and wander the exhibit themselves.

While they’re still small, people can watch the zoo’s social media for a gender reveal once the gender of each twin is confirmed, and for a chance to vote on their names.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0