TWIN LAKES — The woman who died Sunday afternoon after being pulled from Lake Mary has been identified as Carol Varney, 54, of Racine, according to the Village of Twin Lakes Police Department.
Around noon on Sunday, Varney was swimming in the lake and suddenly lost consciousness. Police, the Twin Lakes Rescue Squad and Salem Lakes paramedics responded at 12:33 p.m. and found several people performing CPR on Varney.
Rescue personnel transported Varney to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
A 3-year-old boy also drowned Sunday in a separate incident in Lake Elizabeth, the larger, southernmost lake of the Twin Lakes.
About three hours after Verney’s incident, authorities were called to Musial Beach on Lake Elizabeth for a possible drowning of a toddler. Witnesses were performing CPR when rescuers arrived and the boy, identified Monday as Theodore R. Johnson of Twin Lakes, was taken to Aurora Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.