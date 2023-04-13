Spring show event at Twin Lakes gallery

TWIN LAKES — Creative Edge Art Gallery & Gift Shop is hosting its Spring Art Show Saturday.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature “coffee and doughnuts while you check out the new art,” gallery staffers said.

Featured artists in the show are gallery owner Bob Livingston, Jas Kahlon, Kelly Locander, Zmiya Mochoruk, Cheryl Ryan, Jennifer Schroeder Elverman, Marsha Mallet, Victoria Livingston, Sylvia Canale and Noah Wandrey.

The gallery, 144 E. Main St. in Twin Lakes, is also looking for works from student artists.

“They can be from high school age and up as long they are enrolled in school,” Kahlon said.

The submission deadline is April 15. Also, “there is no commission on sales,” Kahlon said. The students “get 100% of the proceeds” from any art sales.

For more information about the gallery, go to facebook.com/twinlakesarts.

Artists to host

RACINE — The 26th annual spring open house is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the 16th Street Studios, the creative home of more than 70 local artists at the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St.

This free, family-friendly annual event offers art created by local artists and artisans.

The artists who make up 16th Street Studios work in many media like painting, collage, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, writing and film making. Each studio is a unique reflection of the artists passion and style. Many are award-winning artists.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy music throughout the building. Some studios will have activities for children of all ages.