RACINE — Dan Padilla, co-owner of Twin Dragon Games, believes one of the best ways to form a bond with someone is to play a game with them.

Forming a bond is especially important, he said, for a child entering a new foster family — that’s why he and Christine, his wife and co-owner of Twin Dragon, are hosting a Foster Family Game Night on Saturday.

Seeking donations Twin Dragon Games is seeking board game donations for their Foster Family Game Night. Anyone can walk in to the shop, purchase a board game and let the cashier know it is a donation to the foster family game night. Twin Dragon is also accepting cash donations. For more information on the event or to find out how to make a cash donation, send a message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TwinDragonGamesWI.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the shop, 500 Wisconsin Ave., and is free for foster families to attend. Brand new board games are provided for foster families and they will be able to take their game home with them when the event finishes.

Twin Dragon is partnering with Racine County Foster Care to host the event. As of Friday, 21 families were signed up for the event, according to Jessica Scheeler, foster parent recruitment and retention specialist for Racine County Human Services.

Dan and Christine Padilla Dan and Christine Padilla are co-owners of Twin Dragon Games, 500 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

Dan said he and Christine decided to host the game night because they had been talking about donating to an auction RCFC was holding, but they wanted to do more. The Padillas began to offer a 10% discount for foster families — something they want to have for as long as they can afford it, Dan said — and thought to host a special event.

Before they even got involved with RCFC, the Padillas became interested in supporting foster families and children because they were looking to adopt and also had friends who were foster parents.

“Foster kids are some of the most vulnerable,” Dan said.

Racine County foster care logo

According to RCFC, in May 2017, there were approximately 350 Racine County children placed in out-of-home care (also called foster care), 225 children placed in foster families in the county and 125 children placed in care outside of the county.

The average number of children in foster care in the county continues to rise. In 2014, there were 176; in 2015, there were 210; in 2016, there were 249; and in May 2017, there were 288.

Scheeler said it’s important to have events for foster families because it brings the community together and “shows our families the community supports them. It helps strengthen and grow our families.”

“It’s a great way to show Racine County at large our commitment to our children within the community. Events like these also inspire other businesses to step up to the plate, so we are able to offer a wide variety of things for our families to participate in,” Scheeler continued. “Events like these really show that it takes a village and inspires others to want to become part of our program.”

For more information on the event or how to get involved with RCFC, contact Scheeler at jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com.

