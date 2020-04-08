Twin Disc to temporarily lay off, reduce pay of staff due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Racine-based Twin Disc Inc. has announced temporary staff lay offs and pay reductions at its North American facilities due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twin Disc Inc., designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment.

“We are taking prudent and aggressive measures to respond to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 crisis, as well as the significant reduction in the global oil and gas prices,” said John H. Batten, CEO of Twin Disc Inc.

In response to lower demand across many of the company’s global markets, Twin Disc is taking the following temporary actions at its North American operations to reduce costs:

Temporary layoff of 10 salaried employees

Reducing paid hours of certain salaried positions by 25%

A 15% reduction in salaries for all remaining full-time employees; 20% for the CEO and COO

Estimated annualized savings from salaried payroll actions total $4.1 million

Deferring all non-essential spending and CAPEX projects