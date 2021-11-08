 Skip to main content
Twin Disc reports more than 3% growth in sales despite supply chain issues
Twin Disc reports more than 3% growth in sales despite supply chain issues

Twin Disc headquarters

Twin Disc headquarters at 1328 Racine St. are shown. 

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Twin Disc, headquartered at 1328 Racine St., reported a 3.4% increase in sales for the first quarter of their fiscal 2022 year.

According to a release last week, sales for the fiscal 2022 first quarter, which ended Sept. 24 of this year, were $47.8 million compared to $46.2 million in the same period last year.

The company’s sales growth was due to improving demand within its global oil/gas and industrial/marine markets compared to last year. Foreign currency exchange had a $500,000 positive impact on the same quarter’s sales as well.

However, the improving market has been partially offset by global supply chain challenges, limiting sales revenue in the same quarter.

“Demand across many of our global markets is improving, and I am encouraged by our strong first quarter performance as we worked tirelessly to navigate unprecedented global supply chain issues,” John H. Batten, CEO of Twin Disc, said in a statement. “We continue to focus on strategies that modernize our global facilities and realign our cost structure.”

Batten added the company anticipates on those supply chain issues persisting through the second fiscal quarter before easing through the second half of the overall fiscal year.

By the numbers

According to the release, Twin Disc completed a sale leaseback of its Rolla production facility for net proceeds of $1.9 million; this resulted in a gain of $2.9 million.

The company’s restructuring actions at its Belgium operation is expected to complete this fiscal year, and the company anticipates incurring about $1 million of restructuring expenses in its second quarter.

“These actions as well as future actions are expected to generate annualized pre-tax savings of approximately $1.6 million, while reducing the capital requirements necessary to operate our business,” Batten said.

The company’s six-month backlog at Sept. 24 reported $86.1 million, compared to $69.4 million the same time in 2020. It also showed $70.3 million this past June.

John Batten

Twin Disc CEO John Batten speaks Thursday evening at the unveiling of the company's new "Heritage Gallery," which celebrates the local manufacturer's 100th anniversary. The gallery, located at Twin Disc's headquarters, 1328 Racine St., will be open to the public by appointment only in the fall.

“The 22.5% increase in our six-month backlog over the past three months is encouraging and supported by improving demand trends across many of our global markets,” Batten said.

He continued: “The investment cycle in the North America pressure pumping industry has yet to materialize. However, we are optimistic an oil and gas investment cycle will begin in the coming quarter supported by an aging fleet of equipment and higher oil and gas prices.”

According to the release, gross profit percent for the fiscal 2022 first quarter was 28.2% compared to 21% in the fiscal 2021 first quarter.

The increase in gross profit margin percentage was due to higher, more profitable sales; the positive outcomes of targeted cost reduction initiatives; and the favorable impact of the Employee Retention Credit, a federal COVID-19 relief program.

The quarter also benefitted from the impact of the NOW subsidy, a COVID-19 program of the Netherlands government.

“Overall, I am pleased with the progress we are making to transform our business,” Batten said. “We ended the quarter with strong rates across many areas of our business and we believe fiscal 2022 will be a good year of profitable growth for Twin Disc.”

