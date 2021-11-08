Twin Disc reports more than 3% growth in sales despite supply chain issues

According to the release, Twin Disc completed a sale leaseback of its Rolla production facility for net proceeds of $1.9 million; this resulted in a gain of $2.9 million.

The company’s restructuring actions at its Belgium operation is expected to complete this fiscal year, and the company anticipates incurring about $1 million of restructuring expenses in its second quarter.

“These actions as well as future actions are expected to generate annualized pre-tax savings of approximately $1.6 million, while reducing the capital requirements necessary to operate our business,” Batten said.

The company’s six-month backlog at Sept. 24 reported $86.1 million, compared to $69.4 million the same time in 2020. It also showed $70.3 million this past June.

“The 22.5% increase in our six-month backlog over the past three months is encouraging and supported by improving demand trends across many of our global markets,” Batten said.

He continued: “The investment cycle in the North America pressure pumping industry has yet to materialize. However, we are optimistic an oil and gas investment cycle will begin in the coming quarter supported by an aging fleet of equipment and higher oil and gas prices.”