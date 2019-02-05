RACINE — The last time John Batten, CEO of Twin Disc, visited the House of Representatives chamber, he was on an eighth grade field trip. He’ll return tonight to hear President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union speech.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is bringing Batten to the State of the Union as his guest of honor.
The address is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on network television.
Batten only confirmed over the weekend, when he received his security clearance, that he would be attending the speech.
“I’m a little stunned, a little in awe,” Batten said. “I did not realize how few people get to see this in person.”
Batten said it was a “tremendous honor” to get to view the speech along with congress and other government officials.
“I’m hoping I see more civility in person than I see on TV,” Batten said. “I’m curious to see how everyone acts in person.”
MOUNT PLEASANT — After nearly a month on the job, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., on Friday made the rounds to three of the counties he represe…
Hopes of unification
During the speech, Steil hopes to hear a unifying message.
“I’m hoping he’s going to focus on what we can work on together and accomplish in a situation of divided government,” Steil said.
“I’d like to see the president come to the table with ideas and proposals that we’re going to be able to get accomplished over the course of the next two years.”
Among the biggest reasons for the partial government shutdown was both parties inability to come to an agreement for funding for a wall along the southern border.
Trump made immigration and “the wall” a major campaign issue during the 2016 presidential campaign and 2018 midterm. But the bill that opened the government did not provide any funding for a border wall.
“I look for the president to discuss both legal and illegal immigration,” Steil said. “We’re a country of immigrants and I think we need to appropriately address illegal immigration but also I think there are opportunities were we can work to improve our legal immigration structure.”
Steil said he also hopes Trump puts forward proposals for infrastructure improvement, proposals that would lower the cost of health care and help address skills gap.
Ending Government Shutdowns Act
With the possibility of another partial government shutdown in the near future, Steil said he co-sponsored a bill that would “effectively end government shutdowns” by having an automatic continuing resolution that would prove current appropriation levels to prevent a shutdown if Congress has not passed any legislation.
RACINE — Newly elected U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., spoke of bipartisan cooperation and frustration over the government shutdown during his …
“I’m pretty adamant that we don’t return to a government shutdown again in the future… I just don’t think the shutdown process is productive,” Steil said. “It would effectively end government shutdowns forever because it would put in place what they call a continuing resolution. That means you maintain status quo until you get the new budget rather than risk a government shutdown.”
The bill, H.R. 791 or the “End Government Shutdowns Act,” would provide federal funding at current levels for 120 days.
If a new spending deal has not been made after those 120 days, the appropriations are reduced by 1 percent and funding is extended at that level for another 90 days. The appropriations would then be reduced by 1 percent for each subsequent 90 day period until a bill to fund the government is signed into law.
Steil said it is a “geeky” approach but one that has gained support from both sides of the aisle, particularly with his fellow freshman congressmen and women.
“We need to improve the process to get a better result in Washington,” Steil said. “Adjusting the process that we go through on budgeting, that’s not really Democrat or Republican, that’s not conservative or liberal, that’s just good governance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
“If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable....awaiting the decision to end the infants life. What's happened to Democrats?
"During the speech, Steil hopes to hear a unifying message."...
Don't hold your breath,
The message will be there but the Democrats will sit on their hands and be thinking of all the babies they can kill tomorrow.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.