Twice burned by crushing operations, locals speak against new applicant

RACINE — In spite of glowing endorsements of the newest applicant wanting to operate a concrete and gravel recycling site at 1917 S. Memorial Drive, some neighbors are speaking against the proposal, citing bad experiences they’ve had with previous operators.
Jeff Hintz, with the Racine City Development Department, said that the last two operators, Caledonia-based Cornerstone Pavers and Waukesha-based LaLonde Contracting, “did a poor job of dust control.”
“Dust control is really going to determine whether this property plays well with others,” said Hintz.
The city Plan Commission ultimately decided to extend the public hearing and asked that the applicant, Pewaukee-based Zignego Co., to provide more information on the site plan, conduct an environmental study and do neighborhood outreach. Once Zignego has done so, the commission will revisit its application.
Both sides
Dan Zignego, a third-generation operator of Zignego Co., told the Plan Commission on Wednesday that the company wants to purchase the site to crush and re-use concrete and gravel for planned upgrades on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue).
“Where we excel is doing projects like Durand (Avenue): it’s urban, it’s intersected with a lot of residents and stakeholders,” said Zignego. “We try to be good neighbors wherever we are ... we try to be around for a long time, treat our neighbors with respect and the way we’d like to be treated.”
The conditional-use permit limits the site’s hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and lays out provisions for reducing dust such as using a tracking pad to reduce debris on the roadway, water trucks to keep rubble piles damp and crushing machines with integrated water lines.
But Ralph Wagner, the second-generation owner of A1 Auto Body, 2040 S. Memorial Drive, said previous operators had agreed to the same dust-reducing provisions but they didn’t work. And they affected his business.
“Dust is a complete enemy of me across the street,” said Wagner. “I can’t paint with dust.”
Wagner, who has been at his current location since 1973, said he typically changes the filters in his painting booths every six months. But when the crushers were in operation that was reduced to every three. They cost about $1,500 to replace per booth. Plus, he would like to see something else at that location.
“I think it’s an eyesore,” he said. “I’ve spent too much money where I’m at and that’s my livelihood.”
Dan Oakes from Racine-based excavator and utility contractor A.W. Oakes and Son endorsed Zignego as a contractor, with whom he’s collaborated and competed against for work.
“They’re a wonderful contractor,” said Oakes. “Compared to previous contractors that were mentioned today I’d say they’re second to me.”
You have free articles remaining.
But he was skeptical that the site they’re applying to use is appropriate for crushing because of the adjacent businesses and houses.
“You can’t crush concrete and suppress all the dust,” said Oakes. “The equipment we use and they use, it’s better than the stuff we used 50 years ago, it’s better than what we used five years ago, too. But to say it’ll be a dust-free sight is not true. There’s going to be dust. There’s going to be noise.”
He also mentioned rumors that the site had been a dumping ground and one point, and that here may be contaminants that they wouldn’t want released into the air with the dust.
Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District said she met with businesses in the area and recommended Zignego look into using the Gleason Redi-Mix location farther south at 3255 Phillips Ave.
The decision
After hearing the testimony, Commissioner Mario Martinez stated that he was concerned about the proposal.
“I’m very surprised there aren’t more folks here speaking against this,” said Martinez. “I’m concerned that there hasn’t been good success at this site and that there are businesses, good established businesses, in that area.”
Alderman Trevor Jung from the 9th District made the motion to continue the public hearing and request the applicant to provide more information on the site map, conduct a phase one environmental study and reach out to the neighborhood.
“The Zignego Company has an excellent reputation but we have to do our due diligence and make sure we’re looking out for the neighborhood,” said Jung.
Mayor Cory Mason pointed out to the commission that if they are to deny the application, they need to provide substantial reason as to why.
“A reminder of our obligation: It is not to decide whether we like a use or not but whether it fits with the zoning and plan,” said Mason. “If you’re going to deny a request, there has to be some sort of finding of fact.”
No date was set for when the commission would revisit the application.
Property division
The commission decided to act on a request from Michael Bannon and Nicholas Verhaalen of Pioneer Products related to the Zignego conditional-use permit at the applicants’ request. Bannon and Verhaalen requested dividing Pioneer’s property into two lots, one of which would contain Pioneer’s operations and the other would be sold to Zignego for its crushing operation.
That request is to go before the City Council with a recommendation to approve at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
“Dust control is really going to determine whether this property plays well with others.” Jeff Hintz, Racine
Development Department
"Dust control is really going to determine whether this property plays well with others."
Jeff Hintz, Racine Development Department