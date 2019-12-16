Twice burned by crushing operations, locals speak against new applicant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But he was skeptical that the site they’re applying to use is appropriate for crushing because of the adjacent businesses and houses.

“You can’t crush concrete and suppress all the dust,” said Oakes. “The equipment we use and they use, it’s better than the stuff we used 50 years ago, it’s better than what we used five years ago, too. But to say it’ll be a dust-free sight is not true. There’s going to be dust. There’s going to be noise.”

He also mentioned rumors that the site had been a dumping ground and one point, and that here may be contaminants that they wouldn’t want released into the air with the dust.

Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District said she met with businesses in the area and recommended Zignego look into using the Gleason Redi-Mix location farther south at 3255 Phillips Ave.

The decision

After hearing the testimony, Commissioner Mario Martinez stated that he was concerned about the proposal.

“I’m very surprised there aren’t more folks here speaking against this,” said Martinez. “I’m concerned that there hasn’t been good success at this site and that there are businesses, good established businesses, in that area.”