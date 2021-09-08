Twenty reported infected with COVID at Burlington school where masks were optional

"We know that this is a big decision," she stated in an email, "but our main goal is the health and safety of our students and staff."

The Catholic school serves pre-kindergarten through third grade at its St. Charles campus, located at 449 Conkey St., and fourth through eighth grade at its St. Mary campus, 225 W. State St.

Each campus has about 200 students and 20 staff. St. Mary and St. Charles were separate schools until three years ago when they merged to form the two-campus Burlington Catholic School.

Although the school year began Aug. 25 with students not required to wear face masks, administrators have issued a mask mandate for the next two weeks for the students and teachers still learning in person. Other steps taken to combat the COVID-19 include requiring students to sanitize their hands at the start and end of each class session.

Berg said most confirmed infections have occurred on the St. Mary campus. "A few classrooms" have been shut down completely, she said.

"BCS is doing its best to keep our students and staff as safe and healthy as we can," she said.

Alderman speaks up

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}