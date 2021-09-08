Twenty reported infected with COVID at Burlington school where masks were optional

BURLINGTON — At least 20 people at Burlington Catholic School have been infected with COVID-19, a city official has reported while urging a stricter face mask mandate in the city.
Administrators at the school are shifting all fourth- through eighth-grade students to at-home instruction for the next two weeks or so, the school principal later confirmed.
Alderman Bob Grandi told his Burlington City Council colleagues Tuesday night that the Catholic school had experienced an outbreak so severe that entire classrooms were emptied as people were quarantined.
Grandi said city policies are partly to blame because the city is not requiring visitors to wear face masks inside City Hall or other city-owned public properties.
"I don't want to see our city policies contributing to the spread of this virus," he said during a council meeting. "And right now they are."
Outbreak
Burlington Catholic School Principal Emily Berg confirmed Wednesday that an outbreak has occurred, although she did not provide the number of people infected or other details.
Starting Thursday, Berg said, all fourth- through eighth-grade classes are switching from in-person instruction to at-home learning via the internet for approximately two weeks.
"We know that this is a big decision," she stated in an email, "but our main goal is the health and safety of our students and staff."
The Catholic school serves pre-kindergarten through third grade at its St. Charles campus, located at 449 Conkey St., and fourth through eighth grade at its St. Mary campus, 225 W. State St.
Each campus has about 200 students and 20 staff. St. Mary and St. Charles were separate schools until three years ago when they merged to form the two-campus Burlington Catholic School.
Although the school year began Aug. 25 with students not required to wear face masks, administrators have issued a mask mandate for the next two weeks for the students and teachers still learning in person. Other steps taken to combat the COVID-19 include requiring students to sanitize their hands at the start and end of each class session.
Berg said most confirmed infections have occurred on the St. Mary campus. "A few classrooms" have been shut down completely, she said.
"BCS is doing its best to keep our students and staff as safe and healthy as we can," she said.
Alderman speaks up
Grandi, a former Catholic school parent, reported on the school's COVID outbreak Tuesday night during a portion of the city council meeting when aldermen are permitted to make any community announcements.
Based on information he said came from the school late last week, he said 16 people had been infected on the St. Mary campus and another 76 had been quarantined at home. On the St. Charles campus, four infections had been reported and another 20 people were quarantined.
Grandi said all three fourth-grade classes and one sixth-grade class had been emptied, with all students ordered to stay home.
Citing a "rapid spread" of COVID-19, he said, "this all occurred within a matter of three days."
Prior high school outbreak
In mid-August, Burlington Area School District officials reported that 16 football players at Burlington High School had been quarantined after one team member tested positive for the coronavirus.
The public school district has not canceled any varsity sports events, and students throughout the district are not required to wear face masks at school.
Federal, state and local health officials have urged face mask mandates indoors, especially in schools, as the COVID pandemic is resurging in part due to low vaccination rates and the highly infectious delta variant.
Bring back a mask mandate?
Grandi told his City Council colleagues that Burlington city officials have required city employees to wear face masks, but have not imposed the same requirement on visitors. He called on the city to require everyone to wear masks inside city buildings.
"I don't like to wear masks; no one likes to wear masks," he said. "It's the right thing to do. It's the right message to send to our public."
During Tuesday's meeting, many city employees were wearing masks, but most aldermen and most visitors were not.
Alderman Tom Preusker responded to Grandi's remarks by saying that he disagreed that a tougher face mask mandate was necessary. Alderman Jon Schultz interrupted, however, and said the remarks were out of order because the topic was not on the agenda for Tuesday night.
"Can we stop this discussion?" Schultz said. "It's not on the agenda."
City Administrator Carina Walters offered to present something for council consideration at another time.