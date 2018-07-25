MOUNT PLEASANT — A natural gas leak on Highway MM near its intersection with Northwestern Avenue led to 12 homes being evacuated and the road being shut down to all traffic for a time Wednesday afternoon.
Lt. Mike Wienke with the South Shore Fire Department said they received the call at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday that there was a gas leak near the intersection of Highway MM and Rivershore Drive, just south of Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue). The Caledonia Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department also responded to the call.
Highway MM is currently under construction and is closed to through traffic, but is still open to local traffic. Officials shut down all traffic on the road and evacuated the 12 homes closest to the leak.
We Energies spokesperson Amy Jahns said the utility found the gas line had been struck by a contractor doing work in the area. It’s unclear if the contractor was affiliated with the road construction on MM.
Jahns said We Energies officials were sent to the scene at about 4 p.m. and within 25 minutes had stopped the leak. By 4:45 p.m., officials gave the all clear and residents returned to their homes. No injuries were reported.
Twenty-four customers lost gas service. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jahns said We Energies officials were in the area restoring gas service for customers who were home.
Wienke said the recent explosion at Sun Prairie that leveled a downtown block and resulted in one firefighter’s death and several injuries is a reminder to the public how dangerous a gas leak can be.
“I would hope that the public would be very sensitive to gas concerns,” said Wienke. “As far as the Fire Department is concerned, we handle this quite often.”
After the Sun Prairie incident, the department reviewed its gas leak response protocols which were implemented at the scene of Wednesday’s leak, Wienke said.
“We did what we were trained to do,” Wienke said.
