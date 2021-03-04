Turning $25 into $50: Fisk Johnson to match and double Thoughts for Food donations

RACINE — Thoughts for Food may not be in-person this year, but it has the opportunity to make an even bigger impact fighting hunger in Racine.

The Racine County Food Bank and the Thoughts for Food Committee announced this week that Fisk Johnson, the chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, has offered a two-for-one match for any donations received on the Thoughts for Food virtual event on Saturday, March 6, up to $50,000. What this means is that a $25 donation will generate a $50 donation from Johnson.

This year’s Thoughts for Food, now in its 29th year, will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances from a dozen local and regional music acts have been recorded and will be streamed beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Videos can be accessed via thoughtsforfood.org.

