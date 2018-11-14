RACINE — An unattended turkey fryer caught fire and caused $20,000 of damage on the 2300 block of Blaine Avenue Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
The Racine Fire Department and Racine Police Department responded at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a “fully involved garage fire.” Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control, according to a press release.
The $15,000 garage, plus another $5,000 worth of items stored in the garage, are considered a total loss.
“This fire provides an opportunity to remind everyone that these fryers should never be used on wooden decks or inside any building,” Cpt. Craig Ford stated in the press release. “If the general public uses this type of fryer (that uses cooking oil), they should only be used on non-combustible surfaces and at least 10 feet from any buildings and any other combustible products.”
