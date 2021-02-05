Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, a new restaurant in Mount Pleasant, is a true family effort

Naturally, Myron taught Luis how to cook.

“I never realized how much he was watching me,” Myron said. “It was like a little kid telling you, ‘Dad, I want to be just like you.’”

In 2018, they made the decision together that Myron would adopt Luis.

“I was excited,” Luis said, adding he didn’t think anyone wanted to adopt him, since he was a teenager at the time. “(Myron) taught me what it is to be a man.”

Luis said he remains close to his biological mother, and that Myron ensures a positive relationship between all of them.

Myron is currently the foster parent of a 14-year-old who comes by the restaurant and helps, too.

Family business, through and through

Tucker’s Homestyle Cooking runs on the effort of family and friends.

Tanya Magana, Luis’s wife, takes orders and hands them off to delivery drivers.

Tracy Young, who has known Myron since they were in grade school, also comes in to help cook. “It feels just like yesterday,” Young said.

Myron said he learned how to cook at about 10 or 11 years old with his grandmother and mother’s recipes.