Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, a new restaurant in Mount Pleasant, is a true family effort

MOUNT PLEASANT — Myron Tucker remembered when he was first thinking about opening up his own restaurant.
He said there was a building on State Street he was scoping out and invited his adopted son, Luis Tucker, 21, to see it with him.
Luis showed up first. “That right there,” Myron, 55, said, “it showed me he has always been there for me.”
Now, the two are co-running a new restaurant — Tucker’s Homestyle Cooking at 2305 Racine St., Mount Pleasant. It opened in November.
The restaurant offers comfort food and soul food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The egg pie and peach cobbler, both family recipes, are some of the most popular items on the menu, Myron said.
Father-son bond
Luis said, when he was younger, his mother was diagnosed with heart disease and at the same time, his biological father, who had already in and out of his life, left.
“There was just a point where I needed someone in my life,” Luis said, adding he never really clicked with the mentors he met during his teenage years.
But when Myron and Luis met in 2016, an immediate father-son bond was formed. Myron interviewed Luis for a job in the restaurant business. Soon after that, the two spent more time together.
Naturally, Myron taught Luis how to cook.
“I never realized how much he was watching me,” Myron said. “It was like a little kid telling you, ‘Dad, I want to be just like you.’”
In 2018, they made the decision together that Myron would adopt Luis.
“I was excited,” Luis said, adding he didn’t think anyone wanted to adopt him, since he was a teenager at the time. “(Myron) taught me what it is to be a man.”
Luis said he remains close to his biological mother, and that Myron ensures a positive relationship between all of them.
Myron is currently the foster parent of a 14-year-old who comes by the restaurant and helps, too.
Family business, through and through
Tucker’s Homestyle Cooking runs on the effort of family and friends.
Tanya Magana, Luis’s wife, takes orders and hands them off to delivery drivers.
Tracy Young, who has known Myron since they were in grade school, also comes in to help cook. “It feels just like yesterday,” Young said.
Myron said he learned how to cook at about 10 or 11 years old with his grandmother and mother’s recipes.
“My grandmother told me, ‘Unless you plan on going out and eating every day, you need to learn how to cook,’ “ he said.
Support from the community
Myron said he is grateful for the support from the community that the restaurant has gotten. “This came out of nowhere,” he said, referring to the restaurant, and added he never imagined everything coming together.
Myron, who is a minister at New Brighter Day Baptist Church in Kenosha, said he and his son always pray before the start of every shift at the restaurant.
“The restaurant business doesn’t make all the money to support paying the bills,” Myron said, “but we trust in God. God’s going to make a way. We’ll be successful.”
Tucker’s Homestyle Cooking was recently welcomed to the neighborhood by the officers at the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Lakeside Community Oriented Policing House. Myron said he looks forward to working with them in the future.
“We hope to get involved in some fundraisers in the future,” Myron said, adding he’s hoping to contribute 10% of the restaurant’s earnings to support community causes soon.
Father and son are looking to contribute to a youth program in the area, but haven’t decided yet to which cause.
As a minority-owned business in the restaurant industry, Myron said he wants to show people that “when you go to Tucker’s, it’s like I’m inviting you to my home.”
“We’re gonna treat you the best we can,” Myron said.
Tucker’s Homestyle Cooking can be found on Facebook and orders can be placed on their website, tuckershomestylecookingtogo.com.