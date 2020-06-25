Trump touts federal military contract while visiting Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARINETTE — President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin Thursday, with a stop in Green Bay to tape a one-hour town hall talk with Sean Hannity and a tour of Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

The visit to Wisconsin was the first since coronavirus hit the United States and precautions were put in place. His last visit to the state was in January for a campaign rally in Milwaukee.

While addressing Marine employees, Trump focused heavily on the new contract awarded to the Marinette Marine, a deal Trump said is worth up to $5.5 billion and “one of the biggest contracts you’ve seen in the state.” The Marine will be tasked with building 10 FFGs through the Navy FFG(X) program. The FFGs, the President said, will boast 32 cell vertical missile launchers “to take American Justice to any foe if necessary.”

“We have the strongest military in the world by far and before we had an old, we had a very tired military,” Trump said. “What we had were great people in the military, but they weren’t given the right equipment. So, now they are — $2.5 trillion each.”