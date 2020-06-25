You are the owner of this article.
Trump touts federal military contract while visiting Wisconsin
MARINETTE — President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin Thursday, with a stop in Green Bay to tape a one-hour town hall talk with Sean Hannity and a tour of Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

The visit to Wisconsin was the first since coronavirus hit the United States and precautions were put in place. His last visit to the state was in January for a campaign rally in Milwaukee.

While addressing Marine employees, Trump focused heavily on the new contract awarded to the Marinette Marine, a deal Trump said is worth up to $5.5 billion and “one of the biggest contracts you’ve seen in the state.” The Marine will be tasked with building 10 FFGs through the Navy FFG(X) program. The FFGs, the President said, will boast 32 cell vertical missile launchers “to take American Justice to any foe if necessary.”

“We have the strongest military in the world by far and before we had an old, we had a very tired military,” Trump said. “What we had were great people in the military, but they weren’t given the right equipment. So, now they are — $2.5 trillion each.”

Trump said his administration has been working on rebuilding the military after what he called “disastrous defense sequester” by the last administration.

“There is no budget when it comes to the military,” Trump said.

While supporting the 1,500 full-time employees at the Marinette Marine, Trump also said it would hire another 1,000 in shipyards all across Wisconsin and create an estimated 15,000 additional jobs through the Wisconsin supply chain.

While mainly focusing on what the contract would do for the shipyard, Wisconsin and the military, Trump did not miss the opportunity to critique the Democratic Party.

While speaking to the history of the US defending its flag, Trump said the Democrats are more difficult to deal with than China, Russia or North Korea.

“I should know the toughest nation to deal with are the Democrats in the USA,” Trump said. “The Democrats in the USA are much tougher to deal with than any of these people that we deal with. They’re far more unreasonable and actually, they’re a little crazy.”

