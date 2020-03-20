Trump: Student loan payments suspended for 60 days, K-12 standardized test requirements waived, Tax Day now July 15

The federal government has directed lenders to allow borrowers to suspend their student loans and loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days, President Donald Trump announced Friday morning as part of a media briefing.

“If we need more, we’ll extend that for a period of time. Borrowers should contact their lenders. We have given them very strong instructions so we’ve temporarily waived all interest on federally held student loans," the president said.

Additionally, Trump announced that, with many schools closed due to the virus, the Department of Education will not enforce standardized testing requirements for students in elementary through high school for the current year.

“They have been through a lot. They have been going back and forth, schools open, schools not open,” Trump said.

The federal government has also extended tax day from April 15 to July 15.

