Trump says federal law enforcement coming to Kenosha; Evers says extra guard will be there tonight

In an interview on WISN radio Wednesday, Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, blamed Evers specifically for the two deaths. An armed civilian is blamed for killing those two people and wounding another. "That is entirely on Gov. Evers' shoulders because he refused to do what the locals asked for," Vos said; Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Vos' statement.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, also put some of the blame on the governor, saying in a statement Wednesday: “It is a tragedy that two people had to lose their lives before Gov. Evers was willing to set aside politics and accept President Trump’s help to restore order in Kenosha. Violence and chaos like we’ve seen the last three nights do nothing to advance justice, and they drown out the voices of those protesting peacefully. Going forward, our focus should be on healing — for Jacob Blake, for the lives turned upside down in the rioting, and for the community of Kenosha.”