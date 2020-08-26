 Skip to main content
Trump says federal law enforcement coming to Kenosha; Evers says extra guard will be there tonight
Trump says federal law enforcement coming to Kenosha; Evers says extra guard will be there tonight

President Donald Trump

Trump

KENOSHA — President Donald Trump said early Wednesday afternoon that he is sending federal law enforcement to Kenosha.

Around the same time, Gov. Tony Evers said that he would again be sending additional National Guard troops to the city after some conservatives blamed him directly for two deaths in Kenosha Tuesday night, since Evers had not accepted federal help and had only sent about 250 citizen soldiers to support local law enforcement. 

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said during a press conference Wednesday that Evers responded to the city's requests for help from the Wisconsin National Guard. Antaramian also said that federal law enforcement have already been active in Kenosha this week, via the U.S. Marshals, FBI and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).

On Wednesday, Evers said that 500 citizen soldiers would be in Kenosha; 125 Guardsmen had been there Monday, followed by 250 on Tuesday.

In a statement, the governor said Guard members would only be used "to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department. The Wisconsin National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation."

On Tuesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in a Fox News interview that Evers rejected a federal offer for more troops.

Robin Vos

Vos

In an interview on WISN radio Wednesday, Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, blamed Evers specifically for the two deaths. An armed civilian is blamed for killing those two people and wounding another. "That is entirely on Gov. Evers' shoulders because he refused to do what the locals asked for," Vos said; Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Vos' statement.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil

Steil

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, also put some of the blame on the governor, saying in a statement Wednesday: “It is a tragedy that two people had to lose their lives before Gov. Evers was willing to set aside politics and accept President Trump’s help to restore order in Kenosha. Violence and chaos like we’ve seen the last three nights do nothing to advance justice, and they drown out the voices of those protesting peacefully. Going forward, our focus should be on healing — for Jacob Blake, for the lives turned upside down in the rioting, and for the community of Kenosha.”

Van Wanggaard

Wanggaard

Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in a letter to Evers Wednesday the two deaths could have been prevented. He said the Kenosha County Board on Tuesday night asked for 1,500 National Guard members to assist Wednesday, and implored Evers to reconsider Trump's offer.

"Without massive resources, violence will only escalate," Wanggaard, a retired Racine Police officer, wrote.

Wanggaard also criticized Evers for not accepting the offer of federal assistance, calling "disgusting and insulting."

"Asking for resources for COVID, but refusing assistance for Kenosha is unconscionable and a slap in the face to every resident of Kenosha," he wrote. "When your house is on fire, you do not refuse your neighbor’s hose to help douse the flames because you are also hungry. Two people are dead tonight in Kenosha because of Wisconsin’s inability to control the riots."

Republicans have widely condemned Evers for not calling for calm on Sunday night in the immediate aftermath of the Blake shooting. Instead his message focused on justice for Blake. The governor has since called for protests to remain peaceful.

Vos said the episode is "an example of how picking the right leader for the right time really matters."

"We have a feckless governor who does almost nothing, even at the request of local elected officials who are by and large Democrats," Vos said. "He ignores them and now people are literally dead because people had to take to themselves to protect their own property."

+4 
Tony Evers

Evers
