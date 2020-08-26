Trump says federal law enforcement coming to Kenosha; Evers says extra guard will be there tonight

KENOSHA — President Donald Trump said early Wednesday afternoon that he is sending federal law enforcement to Kenosha.
Around the same time, Gov. Tony Evers said that he would again be sending additional National Guard troops to the city after some conservatives blamed him directly for two deaths in Kenosha Tuesday night, since Evers had not accepted federal help and had only sent about 250 citizen soldiers to support local law enforcement.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said during a press conference Wednesday that Evers responded to the city's requests for help from the Wisconsin National Guard. Antaramian also said that federal law enforcement have already been active in Kenosha this week, via the U.S. Marshals, FBI and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).
...TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020
On Wednesday, Evers said that 500 citizen soldiers would be in Kenosha; 125 Guardsmen had been there Monday, followed by 250 on Tuesday.
In a statement, the governor said Guard members would only be used "to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department. The Wisconsin National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation."
On Tuesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in a Fox News interview that Evers rejected a federal offer for more troops.
In an interview on WISN radio Wednesday, Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, blamed Evers specifically for the two deaths. An armed civilian is blamed for killing those two people and wounding another. "That is entirely on Gov. Evers' shoulders because he refused to do what the locals asked for," Vos said; Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Vos' statement.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, also put some of the blame on the governor, saying in a statement Wednesday: “It is a tragedy that two people had to lose their lives before Gov. Evers was willing to set aside politics and accept President Trump’s help to restore order in Kenosha. Violence and chaos like we’ve seen the last three nights do nothing to advance justice, and they drown out the voices of those protesting peacefully. Going forward, our focus should be on healing — for Jacob Blake, for the lives turned upside down in the rioting, and for the community of Kenosha.”
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in a letter to Evers Wednesday the two deaths could have been prevented. He said the Kenosha County Board on Tuesday night asked for 1,500 National Guard members to assist Wednesday, and implored Evers to reconsider Trump's offer.
"Without massive resources, violence will only escalate," Wanggaard, a retired Racine Police officer, wrote.
Wanggaard also criticized Evers for not accepting the offer of federal assistance, calling "disgusting and insulting."
"Asking for resources for COVID, but refusing assistance for Kenosha is unconscionable and a slap in the face to every resident of Kenosha," he wrote. "When your house is on fire, you do not refuse your neighbor’s hose to help douse the flames because you are also hungry. Two people are dead tonight in Kenosha because of Wisconsin’s inability to control the riots."
Republicans have widely condemned Evers for not calling for calm on Sunday night in the immediate aftermath of the Blake shooting. Instead his message focused on justice for Blake. The governor has since called for protests to remain peaceful.
Vos said the episode is "an example of how picking the right leader for the right time really matters."
"We have a feckless governor who does almost nothing, even at the request of local elected officials who are by and large Democrats," Vos said. "He ignores them and now people are literally dead because people had to take to themselves to protect their own property."
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
