Trump says federal law enforcement coming to Kenosha; Evers says extra guard will be there tonight (copy)

KENOSHA — President Donald Trump said in a tweet early Wednesday afternoon that he is sending federal law enforcement to Kenosha, although there is already federal law enforcement in the city.
Around the same time, Gov. Tony Evers said that he would again be sending 500 National Guard troops to the city after some conservatives blamed him directly for two deaths in Kenosha Tuesday night, since Evers had not immediately been receptive to federal help. On Tuesday, 250 citizen soldiers were sent to Kenosha to support local law enforcement, double what had been there on Monday when only 125 citizen soldiers were there.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said during a press conference Wednesday that Evers responded to the city’s requests for help from the Wisconsin National Guard, who serve under the orders of the governor. Antaramian pointed out said that federal law enforcement have already been active in Kenosha this week, via the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).
In a statement, the governor said Guard members would only be used “to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department. The Wisconsin National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.”
When asked during a Wednesday press conference about Trump saying he was sending federal law enforcement to Kenosha to “to restore LAW and ORDER!” Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General Paul Knapp replied “I don’t worry about the president’s tweets.”
On Wednesday, Kenosha’s curfew was moved up from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. City Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said during a press conference Wednesday that the curfew would be more strictly enforced Wednesday and that those caught outside after 7 p.m. would be more likely to be arrested and cited for breaking curfew. The curfew is scheduled to end after Sunday, but Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said that could be extended.
Evers blamed for deaths
In an interview on WISN radio Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, blamed Evers specifically for the two deaths that occurred Tuesday night. Kyle Rittenhouse, who identified himself as a member of a “local militia” despite being from Illinois, is accused of shooting three people, two of whom died, Tuesday. He was taken into custody Wednesday in Antioch, Ill., which is located just south of the Kenosha County line.
“That is entirely on Gov. Evers’ shoulders because he refused to do what the locals asked for,” Vos said.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who represents Kenosha in Congress, also put some of the blame on the governor, saying in a statement Wednesday: “It is a tragedy that two people had to lose their lives before Gov. Evers was willing to set aside politics and accept President Trump’s help to restore order in Kenosha. Violence and chaos like we’ve seen the last three nights do nothing to advance justice, and they drown out the voices of those protesting peacefully. Going forward, our focus should be on healing — for Jacob Blake, for the lives turned upside down in the rioting, and for the community of Kenosha.”
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in a letter to Evers Wednesday the two deaths could have been prevented. He said the Kenosha County Board on Tuesday night asked for 1,500 National Guard members to assist Wednesday, and implored Evers to reconsider Trump’s offer.
“Without massive resources, violence will only escalate,” Wanggaard, a retired Racine Police officer, wrote.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times and the staffs of the Kenosha News and State Journal in Madison contributed to this report.
