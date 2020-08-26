Trump says federal law enforcement coming to Kenosha; Evers says extra guard will be there tonight (copy)

When asked during a Wednesday press conference about Trump saying he was sending federal law enforcement to Kenosha to “to restore LAW and ORDER!” Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General Paul Knapp replied “I don’t worry about the president’s tweets.”

On Wednesday, Kenosha’s curfew was moved up from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. City Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said during a press conference Wednesday that the curfew would be more strictly enforced Wednesday and that those caught outside after 7 p.m. would be more likely to be arrested and cited for breaking curfew. The curfew is scheduled to end after Sunday, but Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said that could be extended.

Evers blamed for deaths

In an interview on WISN radio Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, blamed Evers specifically for the two deaths that occurred Tuesday night. Kyle Rittenhouse, who identified himself as a member of a “local militia” despite being from Illinois, is accused of shooting three people, two of whom died, Tuesday. He was taken into custody Wednesday in Antioch, Ill., which is located just south of the Kenosha County line.

“That is entirely on Gov. Evers’ shoulders because he refused to do what the locals asked for,” Vos said.