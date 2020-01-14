Trump rallies supporters in Milwaukee, covering Middle East to Packers

This was followed by Trump saying that his administration had “fully rebuilt the American military” to be “more lethal and more powerful than ever,” and then talking about the controversial killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who had been designated as a terrorist by the U.S. long before Trump was elected.

The wall

He then claimed that Mexico will still be paying for “The Wall.” He implied that news will come out “soon” about how Mexico would pay for the wall on the U.S. side of the border, but provided no details. “You’ll see that. It’ll come out.”

Later he said the wall “is fully financed now.”

The president said that “violent criminal aliens” were able to enter the U.S., and commit murder and burglary here, because Democrats weren’t strong enough on the border.

"I love ICE," Trump said, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement federal agency.

Foreign policy

Trump also talked about not wanting “another Benghazi,” the 2012 attack on an American compound that left four Americans and seven Libyans dead. The incident has continued being a black spot on Hillary Clinton’s reputation; she was the secretary of state at the time.