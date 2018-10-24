MOSINEE — President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the Foxconn Technology Group development in Mount Pleasant the “most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.”
Trump was in Wisconsin for the first time since the Foxconn groundbreaking in June when he got a glimpse of some of the technology that’s set to be developed on the site.
“There’s no plant like it in the United States,” Trump said. “This is truly one of the great plants, certainly in this country and it was done because of Scott Walker.”
In an airport hangar in Mosinee, Trump stumped for Republican Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Senate candidate state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield.
During the 2016 presidential election, Walker ran against Trump in the Republican primary. It was a primary fight the president hasn’t forgotten.
“(Walker) ran against me in the primary, he was tough, he can be nasty,” Trump said. “But I got him set up with an incredible company called Foxconn… they came to Wisconsin with the most incredible plan, has anyone seen this place? It’s the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.”
Trump said he handed the project over to Walker and wished him “lots of luck.”
“That was just the very beginning,” Trump said. “99 percent of people, if they were governor, could never have done that job, not only do the job but do it so well.”
For a brief time, Trump invited Walker on stage to speak to the crowd and Walker thanked Trump for helping with Foxconn.
“It wouldn’t have happened without this president opening the door and we took the ball and ran with it,” Walker said.
During the rally, Trump called Walker a “true Wisconsin patriot” and said Vukmir would keep Wisconsin constituents in mind with her votes.
“I don’t think (Vukmir) liked me in the beginning but she likes me now,” Trump said.
Wisconsin dairy impact
Trump touted getting rid of the North American Free Trade Agreement and replacing it with the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement which he says is “a giant victory for Wisconsin farmers and Wisconsin dairy.”
Trump said Canada was putting a 275 percent tariff on dairy and specifically “specialty milk.”
“Basically (the tariff) was a barrier to Canada,” Trump said. “This little thing got your goat and I got up here and I got hit by every farmer in Wisconsin (during the campaign) over this … and since that time I never forgot it. So you’re really responsible to a large extent for the USMCA.”
Walker recalled Trump’s first presidential visit to Kenosha where he met some farmers and said to them “we will take care of the dairy farmers.”
“Unlike so many politicians in Washington in the past, this president never forgot his promise to the dairy farmers in Wisconsin,” Walker said. “He’s making dairy great again in America and it starts in Wisconsin.”
Before the rally, Walker tweeted out a photo of a hat that he planned to present to Trump which read “Make Dairy Great Again.”
Peaceful disagreement
On the morning of the rally, the news cycle was dominated by reports that the U.S. Secret Service and FBI intercepted packages that contained suspicious devices sent to former President Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton, CNN and a few other prominent Democrats.
Trump opened his remarks by addressing the situation with the mailed devices.
“The federal government is conducting an aggressive investigation and we will find those responsible and we will bring them to justice, hopefully very quickly,” Trump said. “Any act or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself.”
Trump also called those running for office to temper their language when talking about their opponents and their supporters “as being morally defective.”
“The language of moral condemnation and destructive routine, these are arguments and disagreements that have to stop,” Trump said. “No one should carelessly compare political opponents to historical villains.”
The way to settle agreements peacefully is at the ballot box, Trump said, adding we are just days away from an election of “monumental importance.”
“There are dramatic differences between our two political parties,” Trump said. “It is essential to democracy to draw a sharp contrast between the two different platforms put before the American people… we need more, not less, debate on policy issues in our country. But what we cannot do is let our matters of policy tear us apart as a country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.