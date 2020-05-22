Trump orders flags at half-staff 'out of respect for the victims of COVID-19 pandemic'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

President Donald Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide, effective immediately and ending Sunday, "out of respect for the victims of COVID-19 pandemic."

More than 93,000 people have died in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Memorial Day, the day after Trump's half-staff order ends, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon.

In Executive Order No. 77, Evers said "Memorial Day is an opportunity for all Wisconsinites to reflect on the sacrifices of the service members of the United States Armed Forces who, throughout our nation's history, have laid down their lives in service of the United States of America."

Evers said that "remembering the brave individuals we have lost in the past gives us patriotic resolve to preserve the peace such that our veterans will not have died in vain."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.