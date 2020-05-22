You are the owner of this article.
Trump orders flags at half-staff 'out of respect for the victims of COVID-19 pandemic'
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide, effective immediately and ending Sunday, "out of respect for the victims of COVID-19 pandemic."

More than 93,000 people have died in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Memorial Day, the day after Trump's half-staff order ends, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon.

Tony Evers

Evers

In Executive Order No. 77, Evers said "Memorial Day is an opportunity for all Wisconsinites to reflect on the sacrifices of the service members of the United States Armed Forces who, throughout our nation's history, have laid down their lives in service of the United States of America."

Evers said that "remembering the brave individuals we have lost in the past gives us patriotic resolve to preserve the peace such that our veterans will not have died in vain."

