Trump is coming to town: Steil says 'he wants to thank the men and women who helped restore public safety'
KENOSHA — President Donald Trump is visiting Kenosha this afternoon following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 and ensuing unrest, protests and riots in which two people were shot to death last week and many properties were destroyed. 

While Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian had asked the president to delay his visit as not to stress a community attempting to recover, seven members of the Kenosha County Board said they were pleased that Trump is coming.

Ahead of his arrival in Kenosha, Trump tweeted that the "The violence stopped six days ago, the moment the (National) Guard entered the picture."

Kenosha officials contacted Gov. Tony Evers shortly after civil unrest began to escalate on Aug. 23, asking for help from the National Guard. 

Evers activated the National Guard in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, Aug. 24.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who represents Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District that includes Kenosha County, said in a press release Tuesday that he will join President Trump in Kenosha to discuss the need to heal and rebuild the community. Trump is set to meet with workers, families and law enforcement there. 

"President Trump answered my call when help was needed in Kenosha," Steil said. "Now he wants to thank the men and women who helped restore public safety in our community of Kenosha. It’s positive he is coming to thank them and to help begin the process of healing and rebuilding our community."

In contrast with Steil's statements, Wisconsin Democrats tweeted that "The community in Kenosha is still tense, but Trump is here today to further fan the flames." The tweet also mentioned Trump's refusal to condemn 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who shot and killed two people during protests in Kenosha last Tuesday. Rittenhouse has since been charged with two counts of first degree homicide. 

This story will be updated as more officials react to President Trump's visit to Kenosha. 

