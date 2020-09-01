Trump is coming to town: Steil says 'he wants to thank the men and women who helped restore public safety'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — President Donald Trump is visiting Kenosha this afternoon following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 and ensuing unrest, protests and riots in which two people were shot to death last week and many properties were destroyed.

While Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian had asked the president to delay his visit as not to stress a community attempting to recover, seven members of the Kenosha County Board said they were pleased that Trump is coming.

Ahead of his arrival in Kenosha, Trump tweeted that the "The violence stopped six days ago, the moment the (National) Guard entered the picture."

Kenosha officials contacted Gov. Tony Evers shortly after civil unrest began to escalate on Aug. 23, asking for help from the National Guard.

Evers activated the National Guard in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, Aug. 24.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who represents Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District that includes Kenosha County, said in a press release Tuesday that he will join President Trump in Kenosha to discuss the need to heal and rebuild the community. Trump is set to meet with workers, families and law enforcement there.