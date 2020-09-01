 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump in Kenosha: Some praise efforts to thank law enforcement, others say he's 'fanning flames' of unrest
0 comments
topical alert top story

Trump in Kenosha: Some praise efforts to thank law enforcement, others say he's 'fanning flames' of unrest

{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — President Donald Trump visited Kenosha Tuesday afternoon following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 and ensuing unrest, protests and riots in which two people were shot to death last week and many properties were destroyed. 

While some were pleased with his visit to Kenosha, where he toured an area where buildings had been destroyed, met with business owners and conducted a round table, others said his visit only served to stoke tension in the community. 

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian had asked the president to delay his visit as not to stress a community attempting to recover, but seven members of the Kenosha County Board said they were pleased that Trump is coming.

Antaramian released a statement Tuesday, refuting some of Trump's claims. 

“Thank you to those who have reached out to express their concern," Antaramian said. "I want to dispel the President’s statement that angry mobs were trying to get into my house last night. Nothing of the sort happened. The statement in the President’s video is completely false. The City of Kenosha remains peaceful and focused on healing our community.”

Ahead of his arrival in Kenosha, Trump tweeted that the "The violence stopped six days ago, the moment the (National) Guard entered the picture."

Kenosha officials contacted Gov. Tony Evers shortly after civil unrest began to escalate on Aug. 23, asking for help from the National Guard. 

Evers activated the National Guard in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, Aug. 24.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who represents Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District that includes Kenosha County, joined President Trump in Kenosha to discuss the need to heal and rebuild the community, he said in a press release. Trump met with workers, families and law enforcement there. Trump chose not to meet with Blake's family, and family members later said they did not wish to meet with the president. 

"President Trump answered my call when help was needed in Kenosha," Steil said before Trump arrived in Kenosha. "Now he wants to thank the men and women who helped restore public safety in our community of Kenosha. It’s positive he is coming to thank them and to help begin the process of healing and rebuilding our community."

In contrast with Steil's statements, Wisconsin Democrats tweeted that "The community in Kenosha is still tense, but Trump is here today to further fan the flames." The tweet also mentioned Trump's refusal to condemn 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who shot and killed two people during protests in Kenosha last Tuesday. Rittenhouse has since been charged with two counts of first degree homicide. 

Wisconsin State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank the president for his promise of $1 million in federal funds to Kenosha Police, $4 million to rebuild Kenosha businesses and $42 to the state of Wisconsin for public safety and prosecution.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, in a tweet, thanked the president for his visit. 

"Thank you @POTUS@realDonaldTrump for visiting Kenosha to thank law enforcement and the @USNationalGuard and for supporting employers who’s businesses were burned down or boarded up because of the riots," Walker tweeted. 

This story will be updated as more officials react to President Trump's visit to Kenosha. 

Bryan Steil

Steil
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News