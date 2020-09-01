Trump in Kenosha: Some praise efforts to thank law enforcement, others say he's 'fanning flames' of unrest

Kenosha officials contacted Gov. Tony Evers shortly after civil unrest began to escalate on Aug. 23, asking for help from the National Guard.

Evers activated the National Guard in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, Aug. 24.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who represents Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District that includes Kenosha County, joined President Trump in Kenosha to discuss the need to heal and rebuild the community, he said in a press release. Trump met with workers, families and law enforcement there. Trump chose not to meet with Blake's family, and family members later said they did not wish to meet with the president.

"President Trump answered my call when help was needed in Kenosha," Steil said before Trump arrived in Kenosha. "Now he wants to thank the men and women who helped restore public safety in our community of Kenosha. It’s positive he is coming to thank them and to help begin the process of healing and rebuilding our community."