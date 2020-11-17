Trump faces approaching deadline for recount in Wisconsin

Trump and other Republicans have made baseless claims of fraud and irregularities in the Wisconsin election, but the state’s top elections chief and local officials have said there were no reports of widespread problems or wrongdoing.

An audit of every November election is required under state law, whether a candidate requests one or not. The audit will either take place as part of the recount or before the Dec. 1 certification if there is no recount, said Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney. The audit of ballots from 190 randomly selected reporting units is done by hand to verify the machine count, Magney said.

The counties canvassed results, which included provisional ballots not counted on Election Day, changed little from the unofficial results posted earlier.

Past recounts both in Wisconsin and nationwide have resulted in only minor changes in the vote total. A 2016 presidential recount in Wisconsin netted Trump just 131 additional votes. Trump’s margin of victory that year, less than 23,000 votes, was similar to Biden’s win this year.

The 2016 recount was requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Trump opposed the recount at the time. State law was later changed to only allow candidates within a percentage point of the winner to request recounts.