Trump extends National Guard orders through end of 2020, but Wisconsin will have to start paying for part of it

President Donald Trump has ordered the National Guard’s current coronavirus testing mission to be extended through the end of 2020. But the federal government is no longer directly going to pay for all of it.
The National Guard’s orders had been set to end on Aug. 15, after being repeatedly extended throughout the year as the pandemic has continued. But on Monday, the president announced that the Guard will remain active for the rest of the year, although the federal government would only be paying for 75% of those costs directly starting Aug. 22.
Some local health leaders had previously expressed fear that the National Guard would be called off before the pandemic was over, putting health departments of greater risk of being overwhelmed. Those fears should now be calmed through the end of the year.
However, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday Wisconsin will now be paying $4 million out of CARES Act funding to keep the Guard funded. Wisconsin received almost $2 billion in total through the federal $2.2 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
However, some Republicans — including Congressman Bryan Steil — have criticized Evers for not spending more of that money to help Wisconsinites so far. According to the U.S. Treasury, less than 4% of Wisconsin’s CARES Act funding had been spent as of July 23. Some states have spent less than Wisconsin (Alabama had spent less than 1% and Minnesota had spent 1.3%) while most had spent more; Illinois had spent 15.3% of its CARES money, Iowa had spent 46.2% and Missouri had spent 26.3%.
In Washington D.C., Congress and the Senate are still debating how much more funding — if any — should be issued to help Americans during the pandemic. Wisconsin’s two senators are split on that topic, with Republican Ron Johnson saying that enough money has already been dolled out by the federal government while Democrat Tammy Baldwin asserting there should be more.
Each state’s National Guard forces serve under the orders of individual governors. In April, Evers had members of the Guard serve at understaffed polling places.
