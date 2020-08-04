Trump extends National Guard orders through end of 2020, but Wisconsin will have to start paying for part of it

However, some Republicans — including Congressman Bryan Steil — have criticized Evers for not spending more of that money to help Wisconsinites so far. According to the U.S. Treasury, less than 4% of Wisconsin’s CARES Act funding had been spent as of July 23. Some states have spent less than Wisconsin (Alabama had spent less than 1% and Minnesota had spent 1.3%) while most had spent more; Illinois had spent 15.3% of its CARES money, Iowa had spent 46.2% and Missouri had spent 26.3%.

In Washington D.C., Congress and the Senate are still debating how much more funding — if any — should be issued to help Americans during the pandemic. Wisconsin’s two senators are split on that topic, with Republican Ron Johnson saying that enough money has already been dolled out by the federal government while Democrat Tammy Baldwin asserting there should be more.