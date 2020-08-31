 Skip to main content
Trump claims in tweet 'There would be no Kenosha right now' if he hadn't sent National Guard
3 comments
President Donald Trump said in a tweet this morning that "There would be no Kenosha right now" if he hadn't insisted on sending the National Guard to deal with the chaos that erupted there last week. 

Trump is set to visit Kenosha tomorrow, more than a week after a city police officer shot Black man Jacob Blake in the back seven times on Aug. 23, setting off protests, looting and rioting that left many buildings in Kenosha destroyed. Two men were shot to death during rioting last Tuesday by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. 

Trump posted a string of tweets Monday morning, praising himself for saving Kenosha, lambasting 'Radical Left Mayors' and saying that 'Portland is a mess.' 

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

