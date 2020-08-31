Trump claims in tweet 'There would be no Kenosha right now' if he hadn't sent National Guard

President Donald Trump said in a tweet this morning that "There would be no Kenosha right now" if he hadn't insisted on sending the National Guard to deal with the chaos that erupted there last week.
If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020
Trump is set to visit Kenosha tomorrow, more than a week after a city police officer shot Black man Jacob Blake in the back seven times on Aug. 23, setting off protests, looting and rioting that left many buildings in Kenosha destroyed. Two men were shot to death during rioting last Tuesday by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
Trump posted a string of tweets Monday morning, praising himself for saving Kenosha, lambasting 'Radical Left Mayors' and saying that 'Portland is a mess.'
The Radical Left Mayors & Governors of Cities where this crazy violence is taking place have lost control of their “Movement”. It wasn’t supposed to be like this, but the Anarchists & Agitators got carried away and don’t listen anymore - even forced Slow Joe out of basement!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020
Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020
LAW & ORDER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020
