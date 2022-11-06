Trump calls Robin Vos 'a horrendous RINO' in new robocall supporting Adam Steen

ROCHESTER — Former President Donald Trump has re-upped his endorsement of conservative write-in state legislative candidate Adam Steen in the final week before Election Day.

In a new prerecorded robocall, Trump again attacks incumbent Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, calling Vos “a horrendous RINO,” shorthand for Republican In Name Only. The former president tells voters to write-in Steen and calls Vos “an absolute disaster … Vos has really let you down on voter integrity and just about everything else.”

Vos is among the most effective conservative legislators and leaders in state history, having played major roles in the passage of the last two legislative maps that have benefited Republicans, the union-busting Act 10 a decade ago, and the December 2018 lame duck legislative session where Republicans passed bills that weakened the powers of the attorney general and governor after Republicans lost those seats but before Democrats were sworn in.

A number of bills the Republican state Legislature passed following the 2020 election, which included added steps to getting absentee ballots and other election law tightening measures, were vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The Burlington native fell on Trump’s bad side as Vos refused to support Trump’s ongoing attempts to have the results of the 2020 presidential election overturned.

Vos called the new robocalls "not surprising because Donald Trump is singularly obsessed on the 2020 election … It is the only reason Adam Steen is running and the only reason he is a potentially viable candidate.” Vos said it would involve violating his oath of office to uphold the Constitution to support Trump's attempts to overturn the election now two years after the fact.

An excerpt from Donald Trump's robocall re-endorsing Adam Steen “Hello, Wisconsin. This is your favorite president — I hope — Donald J. Trump calling about a very important election happening in your state: 63rd Assembly District this Tuesday, Nov. 8. This is a really, really important one. A proud small-business owner and farmer named Adam Steen is running against a horrendous RINO, Robin Vos, an absolute disaster. And it’s going to be a historic write-in campaign. Robin Vos has really let you down on voter integrity and just about everything else. As your next state representative, Adam will work with Janel Brandtjen (a state representative who has supported efforts to overturn the 2020 election), an incredible woman, to stop voter fraud in Wisconsin — and restore free, fair and honest elections, something Robin Vos will never, ever do … This Tuesday, send a message to all RINOs out there — these are real sellouts to our country and to our party, they’re losers by any standard — you want a true patriot, Adam Steen, to represent the 63rd Assembly District.”

In an odd three-way race including two write-in candidates, the better Steen performs in Tuesday's election, the better odds a Democrat — Joel Jacobsen, a former City of Burlington alderman — has of winning the seat.

Vos declined to answer if he would be able to support Trump should he run for president again in 2024. He did say that the race against Jacobsen and Steen "hasn’t been about Donald Trump" but rather should be about more locally relevant issues.

The campaign so far

Steen’s campaign has been based largely around “election integrity” and the claims that Trump actually defeated Joe Biden in 2020 — even though multiple recounts, bipartisan and nonpartisan reviews, and court cases have affirmed that Biden did win and there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

Steen supports an election system in which all voters excluding members of the military have only one day to vote and must vote in person, which would likely disenfranchise thousands around the state, and all ballots are counted by hand, which would almost certainly delay when election results are able to be tabulated and announced.

Vos defeated Steen in an Aug. 9 Republican primary by fewer than 300 votes, the closest election Vos has experienced since first running to represent state Assembly District 63 in 2004. Steen’s campaign was boosted by a late endorsement by Trump, who won District 63 in both of his presidential runs.

Following the loss in the primary, Steen launched a write-in campaign. Seeing the split within the GOP, Jacobsen launched a write-in campaign of his own. Jacobsen had been on the ticket as a Democrat in each of the last two election cycles, but never came close to unseating the incumbent Vos.

While Jacobsen and Steen would likely both be longshots on their own to win in the 63rd District, the Democrat has a chance of winning the traditionally red district in part because Steen will likely win thousands of conservative votes that likely would have otherwise gone to Vos. If Democrats get out and vote for Jacobsen on Tuesday, they could end up winning a surprise seat in the Assembly thanks to Steen’s write-in effort.

Trump’s robocall does mention or allude to Jacobsen at all.

Asked for comment Saturday, Jacobsen said in an email “Mr. Trump's robocall is a new aspect in this three-way race for the 63rd Assembly (District). I am the only candidate standing up for women's reproductive rights decimated by an archaic 1849 law. I am the only candidate intent on the restoration of democracy and voter rights destroyed by the Republican Party in Wisconsin over the past 11 years. I am appealing to my fellow Dems as well as Republicans who respect democracy and equal rule of law.”

The 63rd Assembly District generally includes the southern half of Racine County west of Highway 31, including much of Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Yorkville, Burlington and Rochester.

Steen, with the support of “MyPillow Guy” Mike Lindell, had asked for Trump to rally in-person in Racine County before Tuesday, but that never materialized while Trump has hosted other rallies around the country as he appears to be gearing up for a 2024 presidential run.

In an advertisement recorded by Lindell in support of Steen, Lindell called Vos “the biggest threat to election integrity in our country.”

Lindell, through right-wing cable news and the internet, is among the nation’s most prominent supporters of theories regarding how the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.