Americans have been through divided government in the past, but Tuesday marked the first time President Donald Trump delivered a State of the Union address in the current era of divided government, with Democrats controlling one chamber of Congress.
“The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda,” Trump said Tuesday night. “It is the agenda of the American people.”
Trump delivered his third speech to a joint session of Congress with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence sitting behind him in the House of Representatives chamber.
Trump said elected officials “must step boldly and bravely into the next chapter of this great American adventure, and we must create a new standard of living for the 21st century.”
“Together, we can break decades of political stalemate,” he said. “We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. The decision is ours to make.”
Trump said his administration “has moved with urgency and historic speed to confront problems neglected by leaders of both parties over many decades.”
Immigration, ‘the wall’
One of those issues, he said, is immigration.
After the federal government experienced the longest partial shutdown in history, Congress recently passed legislation that provided enough funding for the government to open. But another spending bill must be pass within the next two weeks to avoid another shutdown.
The major issues that Democrats and Republicans could not agree on are border security — specifically on funding for a border wall between the United States and Mexico.
“We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens,” Trump said. “No issue better illustrates the divide between America’s working class and America’s political class than illegal immigration. Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards.”
Trump called on elected officials to pass legislation that offers humanitarian assistance, increases law enforcement along the border, closes loopholes and provide funding for a wall.
“I want people to come to our country in the largest numbers ever, but they have to come in legally,” Trump said. “Tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate; it is actually very cruel.”
On the issue of the border wall, Trump said elected officials voted in favor for a wall in the past, “but the proper wall never got built.”
“I will get it built,” Trump said. He added that it will not be a concrete wall but will be built in areas along the southern border where officials deem it necessary. “Simply put, walls work, and walls save lives,” he said.
Health care, HIV/AIDS
Healthcare has been a topic that both parties agree requires legislation, but what that legislation should address is different to each party.
One healthcare topic on which Trump hopes to get some bipartisan support on concerns prescription drugs.
“It is unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place,” Trump said. “This is wrong, unfair, and together we can stop it.”
Trump said he plans to include funding in his upcoming budget to find a cure for HIV/AIDS and said he wanted to reach that goal within 10 years.
“We have made incredible strides,” Trump said. “Together we defeat AIDS in America and beyond.”
Trump said he plans to put $500 million in the next budget to fund research for childhood cancer.
Trump also called for Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the “late-term abortion of children.”
Democratic response
For its response to Trump, the Democratic Party chose former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Abrams, who lost a heated race for governor in November, called for people to come together to solve problems regardless of their political ideology.
“Our power and strength in Americans lives in our hard work and our belief in more. ... While success is not guaranteed, we live in a nation where opportunity is possible,” Abrams said.
“But we do not succeed alone. In these United States, when times are tough we can persevere, because our friends and neighbors will come for us.”
Abrams blamed the government shutdown on Trump, saying it was “a stunt engineered by the president of the United States.”
Abrams called on elected officials to take on gun safety and student loans.
She also said middle class families in Georgia strive for economic security.
“But instead, families’ hopes are being crushed by Republican leadership that ignores real life or just doesn’t understand it,” Abrams said. “Under the current administration, far too many Americans are falling behind, living paycheck to paycheck.”
Abrams said bipartisanship “could craft a 21st century immigration plan.”
“But this administration chooses to cage children and tear families apart,” Abrams said. “Compassionate treatment at the border is not the same as open borders. ... Americans understand this, and Democrats stand ready to effectively secure our ports and our borders.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
