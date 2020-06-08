Tropical storm expected to hit area Tuesday evening

RACINE COUNTY — The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are expected to move through southeastern Wisconsin this week.
The storm will start late Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. and expected to continue through about midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rain and flooding is the main concern, especially west of Madison where two inches or more of rain will likely fall.
Because Cristobal may be pulled to the west, Racine County may see a little less precipitation than areas further inland, said Cameron Miller, meteorologist for the NWS.
There also is a small potential for a tornado late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Winds will be coming off the lake and there could be the potential for five foot waves.
Since records began, only three tropical systems have tracked across Wisconsin. These systems were Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, Hurricane Unnamed in 1949 and Hurricane Unnamed in 1900 ("The Galveston Hurricane").
