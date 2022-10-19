Trolloween in Downtown Racine Oct. 29

RACINE — The annual Downtown Racine Halloween pub crawl will be held from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Partygoers can ride the bus all night for $5. A costume contest will be held at midnight at Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St.
Participating taverns include The Blue Rock, The Brickhouse, Coasters, Evelyn’s Club Main, Foxhole Lounge at Veterans Center, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Main Hub, Marci’s on Main, Michigan’s Pub, Pepi’s Pub and Grill, Pub on Wisconsin and The Void.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
It's time for some Halloween scares. Here's where to go to find them in Racine and Kenosha counties
-
Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Racine
-
Whale of a Tale: "Moby Dick" musical comedy at Sixth Street Theatre
- 50 updates