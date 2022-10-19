 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trolloween in Downtown Racine Oct. 29

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — The annual Downtown Racine Halloween pub crawl will be held from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Partygoers can ride the bus all night for $5. A costume contest will be held at midnight at Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St.

Participating taverns include The Blue Rock, The Brickhouse, Coasters, Evelyn’s Club Main, Foxhole Lounge at Veterans Center, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Main Hub, Marci’s on Main, Michigan’s Pub, Pepi’s Pub and Grill, Pub on Wisconsin and The Void.

