TRICK OR TREATING IS TODAY! Here's when trick-or-treating is around Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Halloween trick-or-treat times for today in Racine County and nearby communities are:
- Racine: 5-7 p.m.
- Elmwood Park: 4-6 p.m.
- Town of Burlington: 6-8 p.m.
- City of Burlington: 6-8 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant: 5-7 p.m.
- Caledonia: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sturtevant: 5-7 p.m.
- Wind Point: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- North Bay: 4-6 p.m.
- Norway/Wind Lake: 4-7 p.m.
- Dover: 6-8 p.m.
- Union Grove: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Town of Waterford: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Village of Waterford: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Yorkville: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- East Troy: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Elkhorn: 5-7 p.m.
- Lyons: 2-5 p.m. (bonfire at 6 p.m.).
- Lake Geneva: Noon-4 p.m.
- Rochester: 1-4 p.m.
- Twin Lakes: 4-7 p.m.
- Somers: 4-7 p.m.
- Kenosha: 4-7 p.m.
Last minute changes may occur due to weather. Check with your local municipality.