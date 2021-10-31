 Skip to main content
TRICK OR TREATING IS TODAY! Here's when trick-or-treating is around Racine County
TRICK OR TREATING IS TODAY! Here's when trick-or-treating is around Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Halloween trick-or-treat times for today in Racine County and nearby communities are:

  • Racine: 5-7 p.m.
  • Elmwood Park: 4-6 p.m.
  • Town of Burlington: 6-8 p.m.
  • City of Burlington: 6-8 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant: 5-7 p.m.
  • Caledonia: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Sturtevant: 5-7 p.m.
  • Wind Point: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • North Bay: 4-6 p.m.
  • Norway/Wind Lake: 4-7 p.m.
  • Dover: 6-8 p.m.
  • Union Grove: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Town of Waterford: 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Village of Waterford: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Yorkville: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • East Troy: 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Elkhorn: 5-7 p.m.
  • Lyons: 2-5 p.m. (bonfire at 6 p.m.).
  • Lake Geneva: Noon-4 p.m.
  • Rochester: 1-4 p.m.
  • Twin Lakes: 4-7 p.m.
  • Somers: 4-7 p.m.
  • Kenosha: 4-7 p.m.

Last minute changes may occur due to weather. Check with your local municipality.

