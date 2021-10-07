 Skip to main content
Trick-or-treating in City of Racine will be Oct. 31
Trick-or-treating in City of Racine will be Oct. 31

Two kids, one dressed as Elsa from the film "Frozen" and another as Superman, carry bags of candy down Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, as they participate in Candy Crawl, a trick-or-treating route through more than 25 Racine businesses coordinated by Downtown Racine Corp.

RACINE — It's that time of year again. Trick-or-treating in the City of Racine will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The city's Public Health Department is urging trick-or-treaters and their families to still take proper precautions for COVID-19.

Still not sure how to handle Halloween this year? Hershey's launched an interactive map on how to trick-or-treat safely in your county. Watch this to get the scoop.
"I am looking forward to going trick or treating this year with my kids after missing last year to stay safe," said Mayor Cory Mason in a release. "My family is excited to put on our masks and have a great time this Halloween.” 

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the city, said spikes in COVID-19 cases are typically seen after every holiday because "some individuals don’t remember to take the proper precautions to stay safe ... So please remember to stay safe while celebrating Halloween and trick-or-treating this year,” Bowersox stated.

The City's Public Health Department offered the following guidelines: 

  • Avoid large gatherings and parties
  • Have kids trick-or-treat in small groups
  • Celebrate outdoors, not at indoor events
  • Wear a mask or find a way to incorporate a mask into your costume
  • Place individually bagged treats or candy out on a table instead of using large containers or bowls
  • Stay home if ill or exposed to someone who is
  • Use regular hand hygiene when trick or treating and before eating any treats

Last October, trick-or-treating was allowed, even though city leaders warned it was not safe.

 

