Trick-or-treating in City of Racine will be Oct. 31

RACINE — It's that time of year again. Trick-or-treating in the City of Racine will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The city's Public Health Department is urging trick-or-treaters and their families to still take proper precautions for COVID-19.

"I am looking forward to going trick or treating this year with my kids after missing last year to stay safe," said Mayor Cory Mason in a release. "My family is excited to put on our masks and have a great time this Halloween.”

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the city, said spikes in COVID-19 cases are typically seen after every holiday because "some individuals don’t remember to take the proper precautions to stay safe ... So please remember to stay safe while celebrating Halloween and trick-or-treating this year,” Bowersox stated.

The City's Public Health Department offered the following guidelines: