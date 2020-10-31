 Skip to main content
Trick-or-Treat times for Oct. 31
Trick-or-Treating 2017

Children in Mount Pleasant gather for Halloween in 2017. 

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE COUNTY — Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities on Saturday, Oct. 31, are:

  • Racine: 5-7 p.m.
  • Elmwood Park: 4-6 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant: 5-7 p.m.
  • Caledonia: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Sturtevant: 5-7 p.m.
  • Wind Point: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
  • North Bay: Canceled
  • Yorkville: 5-7 p.m.
  • Dover: 6-8 p.m.
  • Union Grove: 5-7 p.m.
  • Raymond: 4-7 p.m.
  • Norway/Wind Lake: 5-8 p.m.
  • Village of Waterford: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Town of Waterford: 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Town of Burlington: 6-8 p.m.
  • City of Burlington: 6-8 p.m.
  • Kenosha: 2-5 p.m.
  • Somers: 2-5 p.m.

Last minute changes may occur due to weather. Check with your municipality.

