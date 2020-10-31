Trick-or-Treat times for Oct. 31 announced

RACINE COUNTY — Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities today are:
- Racine: 5-7 p.m.
- Elmwood Park: 4-6 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant: 5-7 p.m.
- Caledonia: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sturtevant: 5-7 p.m.
- Wind Point: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- North Bay: Canceled
- Yorkville: 5-7 p.m.
- Dover: 6-8 p.m.
- Union Grove: 5-7 p.m.
- Raymond: 4-7 p.m.
- Norway/Wind Lake: 5-8 p.m.
- Village of Waterford: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Town of Waterford: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Town of Burlington: 6-8 p.m.
- City of Burlington: 6-8 p.m.
- Kenosha: 2-5 p.m.
- Somers: 2-5 p.m.
Last minute changes may occur due to weather. Check with your municipality.
The City of Racine has warned the public that it should not presume that door-to-door trick-or-treating is safe this year. The state Department of Health Services recommends against traditional trick-or-treating due to COVID-19, in agreement with a group of local Advocate Aurora Health pediatricians.
