 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trick-or-Treat times announced
0 comments

Trick-or-Treat times announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trick-or-Treating 2017

Children in Mount Pleasant gather for Halloween in 2017. 

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE COUNTY — Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities in 2020 are:

  • Racine: Undecided
  • Elmwood Park: Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. 
  • Caledonia: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Sturtevant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Wind Point: Oct. 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
  • North Bay: Canceled
  • Yorkville: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Dover: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Union Grove: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Raymond: Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Norway/Wind Lake: Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
  • Village of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Town of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Town of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • City of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Kenosha: Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
  • Somers: Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
  • Wheatland: Oct. 25, 2-5 p.m.

Last minute changes may occur due to weather. Check with your municipality.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing
Local News

WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing

  • 4 min to read

In the early morning hours of June 1, the Thelma Orr COP House at 1146 Villa St. was set ablaze, not long after tear gas had been used to disperse a rowdy crowd in front of the police station, some of whom had started throwing rocks at cops in riot gear. With the streets crowded with protesters, part of international demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd, firefighters were unable to respond quickly and the COP House still hasn't reopened. “This wasn’t supposed to happen” a man said while filming the scene in front of his house with a cell phone.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEDC CEO Hughes on New Federal COVID Aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News