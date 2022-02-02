Trial underway for woman charged on allegations she failed to protect child from sexual abuse

RACINE — The trial of a woman charged with failing to protect a child from sexual assault by a man began Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Nicole Marie Teloh, 37, is charged with failure to protect a child and three counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child as party to a crime.

Jeremy Teloh, 38, previously pleaded guilty to three crimes against a child, including second-degree sexual assault of a child, and was sentenced to 53 years in prison.

According to online records, Nicole and Jeremy were married in 2015 and divorced in 2020.

Trial

Attorney Laura Ann Walker, who represents the defendant, argued in her opening statements a person cannot be party to a crime she did not know was occurring.

The crimes occurred when Nicole Teloh was not home, Walker said, because she worked the second or third shifts as a nurse.

Assistant District Attorney Dirk Jensen said in his opening statements “you’re darn right she knew,” alleging that Nicole Teloh did know what Jeremy Teloh was doing.

Jensen called it a “case of stolen youth” where the victim had the “sanctity and safety of her body stolen from her through the sexual assaults.”

The evidence in the case stems primarily from testimony and electronic messages, along with taped interviews of the victim from 2019.

Case history

The Telohs were arrested in February 2019 after the victim told a school counselor that she was sexually assaulted at home.

The trial of Nicole Teloh had been delayed because Jeremy Teloh refused to testify against his wife. He had refused to be transported from prison for the trial, originally scheduled for last winter.

